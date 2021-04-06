Castaic earns first-ever varsity swim win

Overall Hed: Castaic notches first-ever varsity swim win

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for recent Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action.

Girls Basketball: Holy Martyrs 54, Trinity Classical Academy 44

Trinity opened its season against Holy Martys on March 30, and Lily Caddow led the scoring for Trinity with 27 points. Katie Brown contributed 9 points and 11 rebounds.

— James De Monbrun, Trinity coach

Girls Swim: Castaic 126, Golden Valley 6

Boys Swim: Castaic 77, Golden Valley 8

Castaic High School swimmers had their first-ever varsity win, against Golden Valley on March 30. Castaic, as a new school, currently only has freshmen and sophomores attending. From parent/volunteer Kyle Cowan: “Both big Castaic varsity wins, considering they have no juniors or seniors on the team.”

— Kyle Cowan, Castaic parent/volunteer

JV Boys Golf: Valencia tops team competition; Marvin of Saugus shoots 75

The Foothill League junior varsity boys golf match No. 2 was played Wednesday at Vista Valencia, and Sage Marvin from Saugus was the medalist with a score of 75.

Valencia finished in first place with a team score of 428, followed by West Ranch with a score of 434. Saugus finished third with a score of 436 and Hart finished fourth with a score of 446.

Top scores from Valencia were: Max Pearson, 78; Liam Macasaet, 84; and Ty Rowe, 85.

— Brian M. Vincent, Valencia JV boys golf coach