CEO Chad Price & MAKO Medical Receive Top Five Best of Bootstrapped Award in Healthcare

The Best of Bootstrapped Awards has recognized MAKO Medical Laboratories for its outstanding success in 2020. The pioneering reference laboratory led by Chad Price grew exponentially in the second half of last year to meet the pandemic’s demands.

SourceScrub LLC, a data service provider for the financial services industry, released its Best of Bootstrapped private company awards at the start of the month. The honors showcase the best private companies in the software, healthcare, and financial service industries. In addition, the awards highlighted 2020’s top 10 companies overall.

The financial services team uses data from the SourceScrub platform to identify leaders in each field. The software looks at a variety of factors that determine a bootstrapped company’s growth, including job postings, marketing activities, web activities, investor signals, and employee data. The result is a comprehensive list of market leaders.

Leveraging both machine learning techniques and human editing, SourceScrub boasts an accurate and comprehensive data set. With more than a million companies in its ever-growing database, the business is leading the way in this high-value sector. More than 80 percent of the companies in the database have no venture capital or private equity. The unparalleled service provides customers with a unique bank of data.

“2020 was such a crazy year,” said Frazier Miller, COO of SourceScrub. “These companies not only persevered but found a way to distinguish themselves through high growth and competitive differentiation. We congratulate each one of them.”

Best of Bootstrapped in Healthcare

The Top Five Best of Bootstrapped in Healthcare honors companies in the medical sector that have shown exceptional growth and promise. The SourceScrub team identified five businesses that scored well on the previously mentioned factors. MAKO Medical Laboratories made the list, along with four other esteemed brands: Doxy.me, Vero Biotech, DearDoc, and Thrive Health.

During 2020, MAKO Medical Laboratories saw enormous growth. Chad Price expanded the business from 350 staff members to an enterprise of more than 1,000 employees. The brand has two sites, one in Henderson and one in Raleigh, amassing more than 70,000 square feet in total. In addition to hiring more staff, Chad Price also expanded the physical laboratory at Henderson. The move boosted the company’s testing capacity, from 50,000 COVID-19 tests daily to around 100,000.

On top of the healthcare brand’s growth, the team has made countless innovations during 2020. The expert staff members worked hard to create a cost-effective, mass-screening antigen test. The highly sensitive test helps to detect COVID-19 by identifying the ARS-CoV-2 N protein antigen. Since the test is extremely affordable, the team believes that it will help with mass screening by allowing more people to have access to this medical innovation.

“Our MAKO team is excited to partner with Diasorin to bring this highly sensitive antigen test to the masses,” said Josh Arant, COO, MAKO Medical. “With a sensitivity of 97.1% and a specificity of 100%, utilizing nasal and nasopharyngeal swabs, MAKO can turn results around in less than 24 hours with a capacity to run over 100,000 tests per day.”

“Diasorin’s platform demonstrates the next level of understanding for COVID-19 cases, and it allows our team to further our partnership with health officials across the country as a one-stop laboratory service provider,” he continued.

The Best of Bootstrapped in Healthcare award is the latest in a series of recognitions for MAKO Medical. Back in March 2020, Forbes Magazine highlighted the brand as part of its list of 500 of America’s Best Startup Employers. Later the same year, the company scored 100% on CAP COVID Proficiency Testing, affirming its commitment to quality lab testing. Looking forward, the team at MAKO Medical plans to continue their unyielding efforts to battle the coronavirus crisis.

About MAKO Medical Laboratories

With an expert team of nationally recognized doctors and PhDs, MAKO Medical Laboratories specializes in methodology development and pathological services. The innovative testing company and labs prioritize patients by offering transparency.

Founded in 2014 by Chad Price, Adam Price, and Josh Arant, the brand aims to disrupt the sector. MAKO Medical offers support to veterans while combining a wealth of new technology, including robotics, app platforms, and cloud-based tech. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the laboratory-adapted its services to offer accurate testing.

Chad Price is the CEO of MAKO Medical Laboratories. Armed with an entrepreneurial spirit, he has had a long career previously co-founding BrideGenie and founding Element Services Group Mechanical LLC. Additionally, he was responsible for developing the market growth, expansion, and diversification of Cary Reconstruction and is a board member for Trill A.I. He currently offers tailored consulting services to companies embarking on new mergers or ones that are primed for growth.