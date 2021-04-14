Children’s Bureau offering virtual orientations

Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption. A live Zoom orientation is scheduled 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday hosted by a Children’s Bureau team member and a foster parent.  

For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, an online orientation presentation is available. To RSVP for the live orientation or to request the online orientation, email [email protected] 

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Children’s Bureau has canceled all in-person foster care-adoption resource parent orientations. 

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. For questions and/or to get started, call 800-730-3933 or visit all4kids.org. 

