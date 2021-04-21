Community | Education in brief

Local residents awarded one of top scholarships at Biola University

Biola University, in La Mirada, had awarded local residents each one of two of the university’s highest scholarships — the President’s or Provost’s scholarship — for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Freshmen are eligible for the President’s and Provost’s scholarship — $20,000 and $19,000 per year, respectively — if upon entering the university they meet the requirements of the scholarship. This year, 338 freshmen received one of the scholarships.

The following local students received the scholarship:

Anna Ahn, of Canyon Country, studying engineering physics.

Kaela Berretta, of Santa Clarita, studying communication studies.

Aaron Kim, of Stevenson Ranch, studying business administration.

Summer Bhola, of Canyon Country, undecided.

Keller Manthei, of Canyon Country, studying public relations and strategic communication.

Sarah Melvin, of Santa Clarita, studying business administration.

Katelyn Wells, of Valencia, studying nursing.

Students are considered for this scholarship upon admission to the university based on the combination of their GPA and SAT, both math and English, scores. According to Biola’s admissions department, recipients of the President’s scholarship have a minimum GPA of 3.88 and a SAT composite score of 1340. Recipients of the Provost’s scholarship have a minimum GPA of 3.87 and a SAT composite score of 1120.

Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California. It was recently recognized as one of the nation’s top 10 “up and coming” national universities by the U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1908, Biola is committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service.

Joseph Valle named to dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University

Joseph Valle, of Valencia, has earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2020 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, achieving this accomplishment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mount St. Mary’s University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland’s second largest city. The university offers more than 70 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs. The Mount includes Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, the second oldest in the United States, and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, an idyllic shrine for spiritual reflection located on the hill above the university.

Lydia Botello named to Southeast’s fall 2020 dean’s list

Lydia Botello, of Valencia, has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.