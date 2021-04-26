Economic development: an investment in growing your economy

Holly Schroeder

President & CEO of SCVEDC

The work of economic developers often goes unnoticed and under the radar. In the month of May, however, we celebrate and help raise awareness of the importance of economic development. The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) advances the mission of growing jobs in target sectors of film and digital media, aerospace, technology, medical devices, advanced manufacturing, and corporate services. Now more than ever, a thoughtful, integrated approach to economic development is critical to growing and sustaining quality jobs.

Here are three reasons why economic development plays a vital role in our region’s economy:

Vital Business Assistance and Support

SCVEDC is a single point of contact for business needs. From access to tax incentives to workforce training at low or no cost, from expediting issues resolution to managing local business coalitions, SCVEDC provides solutions to keep businesses thriving.

Under “normal circumstances” on-site meetings with SCV employers allow us to assess the right programs that provide greatest benefit. During the pandemic, SCVEDC has continued one-on-one virtual support. These confidential meetings are the most effective way to build relationships and deliver customized solutions with the most positive economic impact.

Industry Diversification and Economy Resilience

Economic development helps diversify the economy, reducing a region’s vulnerability. Santa Clarita boasts a diversified economic ecosystem with multiple industry clusters, allowing SCV to not only be resilient during economic downturns, but to thrive.

Quality jobs and higher wages generate greater tax revenue, which fuels infrastructure, public safety, and other community investments. The City of Santa Clarita’s leaders have prioritized a balanced budget and ensured there is a “rainy day fund” in place to provide protection in case of an economic downturn.

Unparalleled Resources

The diversity of businesses provides a fertile environment for employee attraction. This award-winning region is known for its educated and talented workforce, top-ranked schools, business-friendly culture, and unrivaled quality of life. College of the Canyons (COC) provides free and low-cost workforce training, robust internships, and apprenticeship programs. The Small Business Development Center provides entrepreneurs support to launch and grow their businesses.

SCVEDC’s free job board, LiveWorkSCV.com, connects SCV employers with local talent, a valuable resource for both SCV companies and job seekers.

For more information, contact the SCVEDC at SCVEDC.org or call (661) 288-4400.