La Mesa Junior High selected as National Showcase School

For the third year in a row, La Mesa Junior High School has been selected as a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools award recipient for the 2020-2021 school year. This year the award, presented by the Flippen Group, went to 325 schools nationwide.

Through the National Showcase Schools awards, Flippen Group seeks to recognize and celebrate schools that go the extra mile each day, building an environment where students and staff feel safe and connected. Flippen Group believes the unsung heroes who produce exemplary outcomes in schools and pave the way for other schools to follow need and deserve recognition for a job well done.

“It is affirmation of our continued commitment to building relationships with and among students,” said Michele Kratz, principal of La Mesa Junior High. “It’s those positive relationships that have gotten us through this challenging time in education and ultimately paves the way for success academically for our students.”

National Showcase Schools are chosen annually through a rigorous selection process that includes measuring key performance indicators, gathering campus data, and surveying staff and students. The award celebrates campuses where educators are exceeding expectations and creating an environment where students feel safe, connected and eager to learn. This year’s selection process began with 555 campuses and resulted in 325 awardees.