M & M Fasteners Supply offers support for return of filming, construction growth

For years, the Santa Clarita Valley has been a home to feature films, TV shows, commercials and now streaming productions, as the SCV sits in the northern half of the Thirty-Mile Zone, or TMZ, an area created to encourage filming through tax breaks.

But what a lot of people might not realize is how many local companies, businesses like M & M Fasteners Supply Inc., play a vital role, so to speak, in making sure productions have the right parts.

While M & M has been known as a reliable name in commercial, aerospace and construction for four decades, after relocating to the SCV in January 2019, M & M CEO Eunice Hajek quickly realized that while she might be moving away from Hollywood, she was moving her company to a place where its ability to provide quality, reliable tools and fasteners would be hugely important for the filming industry.

Known as “Hollywood’s backlot” and “Hollywood North,” the SCV relies on countless local businesses like M & M to keep things running smoothly on the sound stages, on scene and anywhere else that complex, expensive film equipment or set building needs support tools and technology.

Another growth area for M & M has been in the support of essential construction. This progression was also a natural growth area for a company that’s long prided itself on supplying parts to keep us safe in the sky for the aerospace industry. Moving to a hotbed of growth has allowed M & M to become an authorized distributor for other trusted names, such as DeWalt, Senco, Elco, and Grabber Construction Products for hardware, tools, adhesives and more . Whether the need is a concrete anchor, an eyebolt, tek screws or nails, M & M prides itself on the motto, “Where quality meets customer service.”

“We have the tools and the hardware available not only to support the filming industry but also the construction industry,” Hajek said. “We’ve always provided quality customer care and the best parts available, but these recent economic conditions have really allowed us to demonstrate the ability and value of working with a local business as our economy begins to open up again.”

