Prep Sports Roundup: Hawn hits first homer in Castaic history

A recap of recent sports results. Got results and summaries? Email them to [email protected]

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for recent Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. The following summaries are presented in chronological order of the games’ dates. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary:

First Home Run in Castaic High School History

Tyler Lee Hawn, a freshman at Castaic High School, hit the first home run in Castaic High School history on March 19 against Valencia High School. A three-run home run was sent over the center/left field fence. The baseball is set to be displayed in Castaic High School’s sports hall in a display case.

— Ashley Hawn (Tyler’s older sister. Thanks Ashley!)

Softball: Saugus 8, West Ranch 5

The Saugus softball team took an 8-5 win March 31 against West Ranch in their first home game since May 2019. Sophomore Shae Sabedra went 3 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI. Senior McKenna Gibson had a double with an RBI and 2 runs. Sophomore Hailey Salgado had a solo home run while sophomore Maddie Campeau added 2 hits of her own. In the circle, junior Alyssa Ramirez earned the win while driving in 3 RBI at the plate. Next up for Saugus is a non-league matchup at Canyon on April 14.

— Jerome Castaneda, Saugus assistant coach

Boys Track: West Ranch 84, Hart 35

Girls Track: West Ranch 86, Hart 26

On March 31, one of the highlights was Hart junior Jaden Wiley‘s time at 4:23.07 for the 1600 meters.

— John Ahart, Hart track coach

Boys Basketball:

The Trinity Knights hosted Holy Martyrs in their second game of the season April 1, with the Knights beating Holy Martyrs 48-44. Trinity was led by Will Yunbar, scoring 15 points and 7 rebounds. Lucas Spring scored 12 points and John Cervantes King scored 9 points, with 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

— Darrell Hebert, Trinity basketball coach

Softball: Valencia 15, Canyon 3

Canyon scored three runs in the third inning, but Valencia Vikings varsity still won 15-3 on March 31.

Valencia opened up scoring in the first inning, when Delaney Scully singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.

Casey Edwards earned the victory on the rubber for Valencia. The ace allowed six hits and three runs over six innings, striking out four.

Valencia socked one home run on the day. Izzy Mertes put one out in the fifth inning. Valencia racked up 12 hits on the day. Emma Seper and Mertes both had multiple hits.

Valencia’s next game is at home against Hart on April 14.

— Valencia softball via GameChanger app

Girls Track: Saugus 97, Valencia 37

Boys Track: Saugus 87, Valencia 40

From Saugus coach Kevin Berns: “We showed a lot of promise as a team going forward. Congratulations team on your overall effort! On an individual level, there were some standout performances we should highlight.”

Showing tons of toughness on a terribly turbulent (windy) day on March 31, a bunch of Centurions tripled. Bella Duarte, Brianna Campbell, Hannah Fredericks, Julia Pearson, Maylani Perez and Ryan Vasquez.

“You gotta go!” is what was being screamed as Maylani Perez valiantly ran the 4x400m anchor leg, finishing off an admirable triple mere minutes after running the 3200m.

Steadily and confidently, Miranda Vasquez continues to impress, officially PR-ing in the 800m in 2:37.34

With a “shake and bake” like none other, Fredericks and Duarte took on the Vikings’ best in the 1600m, running 5:03.01 and 5:12.81, respectively, finishing 1-2.

The boys: The 1600m was led by senior Blake Gallardo, 4:29.56, followed by sophomore Jake Fredericks, 4:44.01, and a strong finish by junior Daniel Velikorondynyy, 4:45.15.

On the varsity sprints and field side of Saugus track, John Riley led the hurdlers with new PRs of 15.24 in the 110 hurdles and 41.12 in the 300 hurdles, followed by Daniel Balayan with a time of 41.89. Brandon Cruz Jr. ran a 22.75 and Adriana Corral a 27.21 in the 200m.

In the throws, Celeste Aguilar threw for 125-10.5 in the discus followed by Larren Wells at 102-5. Aguilar also PR-ed in the shot put with a throw of 37-1.5. In the jumps, Isaiah Alvarez long jumped for 21-11.

In the lower levels, notable athletes and marks include David Jimenez in the 200m at 25.39 and 340-11 in the triple jump; Kyle Garcia in the long jump at 18-06; and Madison Gesin in the 400m at 65.17.

— Contributors: Momoko Russell, Baxter Frick, and Kevin Berns

Girls Swim: Santa Clarita Christian 48, St. Monica 12

Boys Swim: Santa Clarita Christian 26, St. Monica 0

SCCS swim opened their Heritage League swim seasons with both the boys and girls swim teams notching victories over St. Monica on April 3.

On the girls’ side, Reese Woodward was a double winner with CIF qualifying times in both the 200 free and 100 backstroke.

The 200 freestyle relay consisting of Sabrina Banke, Ella Banke, Katie Ostini and Woodward also secured a first-place finish.

On the boys’ side, Nate Broyles won both the 50 free and 100 backstroke with CIF qualifying times in each.

Dominic Puglisi also shined with two second-place finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyle.

— Contributed by Pete Loporchio, SCCS teacher

Girls Basketball: Trinity 51, Lancaster Baptist 27

Lily Caddow scored 19 points and Olivia Leathers scored 18 points to lead Trinity over Lancaster Baptist on Tuesday, bringing Trinity’s early-season record to 1-1.

— Katie Roberts, Trinity assistant varsity girls basketball coach

Girls Soccer: Valencia 1, Saugus 1

The Saugus girls varsity soccer team began Foothill league play with a 1-1 tie on Tuesday night at Valencia. The Lady Cents got on the board first with some nice passing and the goal scored by Ryan Shepherd with assists to Jazmine Flores and Alyssa Edwards. Valencia tied it up late in the first half and both teams went scoreless in the second half with Saugus having the best chance on a Grace Rutherford to Ryan Shepherd pass and shot that went off the post.

— Kevin Miner, Saugus girls soccer coach

Girls Basketball: Trinity 52, Lancaster Baptist 23

Trinity Classical Academy varsity girls’ basketball beat Lancaster Baptist on Friday, 52-23.

Lily Caddow scored 18 points and Katie Brown scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds. Trinity’s record on the season is 2-1 and their next game is Tuesday on the road against Milken.

— Katie Roberts, Trinity assistant varsity girls basketball coach

Girls Soccer: Saugus 2, Hart 0

In the second game of the Foothill League season on Friday, the Lady Cents welcomed the Hart Indians to Saugus High and in a hard-fought game the Centurions came away with a 2-0 victory. With the Saugus win, Hart suffered its first loss in Foothill play in eight years.

The Centurions got on the board in the first half when there was a shot taken and a Hart player was called for a handball in the box. Alyssa Edwards stepped up to take the penalty kick and put it in the back of the net.

The second half would see both teams getting chances, and with about 10 minutes to go in the game Edwards struck again. This time it was a pass from Ryan Shepherd that set up a perfect shot to the corner of the goal and the Centurions led 2-0.

With 8 minutes remaining in the game, the Centurions were called for a foul in the box and Jensen Shrout stepped up to take the penalty kick. Saugus goalkeeper Rebecca Lim guessed correctly and made a great save, and the Centurions hung on the rest of the way to secure the 2-0 victory.

The Centurion “D” was led by Lizzie Edwards, Micah Sheff, Kacie Robinson, Alina Bench, Natalie Quezada and Presley Williams. The Centurions move to 1-0-1 on the young season and will take on a very good West Ranch team Tuesday.

— Kevin Miner, Saugus girls soccer coach

More sports recaps and summaries coming soon!