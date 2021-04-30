Prep Sports Roundup: Soccer, Softball, Lacrosse

A recap of recent sports results. Got results and summaries? Email them to [email protected]

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for recent Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. The following summaries are presented in chronological order of the games’ dates. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary:

Girls Soccer: SCCS 12, Heritage Christian 2

Santa Clarita Christian School girls varsity soccer moved their record to 6-0 as they defeated Heritage Christian on the road April 23 with a score of 12-2. The SCCS Lady Cardinals attacked from all positions. One highlight came as defender Sophia Soler blocked a shot on goal and dribbled the ball all the way down the field, through multiple defenders and delivered a perfect ball to the feet of Senior Sydney Boswell for the goal.

Boswell ended up with 4 goals, as did Sophomore Briley Phelps. Phelps delivered multiple goals from outside the 18-yard line with laser accuracy. Senior Elly Edwards controlled the tempo, pace and speed of the game with her acute ability to see perfect passes and timing. She added 3 additional goals. In addition to the aforementioned assist, defender and sophomore Soler had a goal.

— Amy Boswell, SCCS team rep

Softball: Saugus 25, West Ranch 1

Nine players combined to hit for 10 doubles as Saugus defeated West Ranch 25-1 in their Foothill League opener. Alyssa Ramirez went 3 for 3 with 2 doubles, a home run and 5 RBI. McKenna Gibson also went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and 4 RBI. Other players contributing were Allie Enright (4-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R) and Hailey Salgado (3-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R).

For West Ranch, Savannah Gatewood went 2 for 3 with a double and run.

— Jerome Castaneda, Saugus assistant coach

Girls Lacrosse: Valencia 21, Hart 0

With Hart coming out of a recent loss against Saugus, and Valencia bouncing back from a postponed game and a fierce match with West Ranch, both teams were eager to prove themselves.

Valencia, working toward qualifying for playoffs, ran the score up to a final 21-0, with senior goalie Cristal Narciso facing 0 shots on goal. Before the end of the first half, Valencia scored 10 goals.

Bree Weber, a junior midfielder, propelled Valencia into constant attack with over 11 winning faceoffs.

From the midfield down to the 12, Valencia’s chemistry and determination from players like Trinity Custodia (junior midfielder) and Kayla Cervantes (senior midfielder) created artistic manipulation against Hart’s fierce defense.

Hart’s defense was coordinated and strong, and their goalie Chloe Zundel’s clears were an impressive weapon for the team.

“This game, we set a lot of goals for ourselves as a team,” said senior attacker Eliza Hernandez. “Not only did we want to succeed with the score, but we wanted to work on some technical things, like transitions and shot accuracy, and being able to say that we met those goals is the most rewarding.”

Added senior midfielder Sydney Malinowski: “Even with the penalties that were called, we kept our heads up and made transitions that set us up for some great goals.”

— Eliza Hernandez, Valencia girls lacrosse

Softball: Valencia 13, Canyon 5

Izzy Mertes wasted no opportunities at the plate on Monday, driving in four on two hits to lead Valencia past Canyon 13-5. Mertes drove in runs on a home run in the first and a single in the fifth. Addison Snyder had a dinger in the seventh inning.

The Vikings varsity opened up scoring in the first inning, when Mertes homered on a 3-1 count, scoring three runs.

Valencia put up five runs in the fifth inning. The rally was led by singles by Emma Bramson, Mertes and Delaney Scully, a sacrifice fly by Addison Snyder, and a groundout by Emma Seper.

Casey Edwards earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle for Valencia. The hurler allowed 12 hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out seven.

— Valencia softball via GameChanger app

Girls Soccer: West Ranch 2, Golden Valley 0

The West Ranch girls soccer team beat Golden Valley 2-0 Tuesday on first-half goals by Olivia Suarez and Kennedy Desser. The win kept West Ranch undefeated on the season at 6-0-1 and still in first place in the Foothill league with three games remaining. The loss dropped Golden Valley to 1-5-1.

— Pablo Suarez, West Ranch soccer parent

Boys Soccer: West Ranch 0, Golden Valley 0

The West Ranch boys soccer team tied Golden Valley at home Tuesday, 0-0. West Ranch had an opportunity to score a goal in the second half on a penalty kick but it was stopped by the Golden Valley goal keeper. West Ranch moved to 3-2-2 on the season while Golden Valley moved to 1-3-3.

— Pablo Suarez, West Ranch soccer parent

