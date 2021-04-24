Prep Sports Roundup: Softball, Basketball, Volleyball, Tennis

A recap of recent sports results. Got results and summaries? Email them to [email protected]

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for recent Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. The following summaries are presented in chronological order of the games’ dates. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary:

Softball: Valencia 9, Saugus 1

Maia Paragas would not be denied at the plate when runners were on base on Monday, driving in four on three hits to lead Valencia past Saugus, 9-1. Paragas drove in runs on a single in the first, a double in the third and a triple in the fifth.

Valencia secured the victory thanks to five runs in the sixth inning. Valencia’s big bats in the inning were led by walks by Delaney Scully and Addison Snyder, a sacrifice fly by Akina Celentano and a double by Emma Bramson.

Casey Edwards got the win for Valencia. The hurler surrendered one run on two hits over seven innings, striking out three.

— Valencia softball via GameChanger app

Boys Basketball: Trinity 69, St. Monica 53

This critical Heritage League contest was close until the fourth quarter. With Trinity 5-1 (4-0) down 48-51, the Knights made a couple of defensive adjustments, which shut down St. Monica. The big run started when Will Yunbar (24 points and 15 rebounds) stole the ball and sped down the court for a thunderous dunk. The defense tightened and key baskets by Hunter Gillman (14 points, 7 rebounds) and Andre Salinas (15 points, 10 rebounds) put the game out of reach, ending the game with an 18-2 run for Trinity.

— Darrell Hebert, Trinity boys basketball coach

Softball: Valencia 13, Golden Valley 0

Valencia defeated Golden Valley 13-0 on Wednesday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Valencia secured the victory thanks to 10 runs in the first inning. Emma Seper, Izzy Mertes, Addison Snyder, Akina Celentano, Emma Bramson each had RBIs in the frame.

Valencia scattered 16 hits in the game and hit two home runs on the day. Celentano went yard in the first inning. Snyder went for the long ball in the second inning.

Casey Edwards got the start for Valencia. She surrendered zero runs on one hit over two innings, striking out three and walking one. Ava Montoya came in to finish the game.

— Valencia softball via GameChanger app

Boys Volleyball: Hart 3, Canyon 1

Hart boys volleyball defeated Canyon Tuesday, 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18

Ian Duncan and Jonas Moore each had 13 kills, and Owen Doupher had 2 aces and 25 assists.

— Kyle Schlehner, Hart volleyball coach

Softball: Saugus 12, Hart 2

Five different Centurions blasted home runs as Saugus defeated Hart 12-2 on Wednesday. Caitlyn Connolly ended the game by launching a walk-off 3-run home run over the left field fence. Others hitting the long ball were Allie Enright, Alyssa Ramirez, Hailey Salgado and Kaylie Stauffer. Ramirez had a strong performance in the circle, allowing only one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts.

— Jerome Castaneda, Saugus assistant coach

Boys Tennis: Hart 16, Saugus 2

Hart boys looked very strong from the start on Monday. Saugus was able to pick up two wins on the day, one in singles and one in doubles.

Saugus singles No. 2, Mathew Tolosa, picked up a win 6-4 against Hart No. 3, Jack Burns.

From Saugus coach Bailey Sindle: “Mathew is a fighter and he’s becoming a player to rely on. He battles every set he plays and works his opponents. He’s only a sophomore, so he has a bright future for sure.”

On the doubles side, Saugus doubles No. 2 team of Brandon Schwartz and Brandon Buenaventura defeated the Hart No. 3 doubles team, 6-3.

Sindle says: “The Brandons are always fun to watch. You never really know what they are going to do but they have fun when they play and that’s what is so entertaining.”

Hart No. 1 singles player, Luke Papayoanou, continued his dominanance in the valley, sweeping all three sets on the day.

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis coach

Girls Tennis: Saugus 16, Canyon 2

Saugus girls’ tennis picked up their first win of the week defeating the Cowboys at Canyon High School on Tuesday.

No. 1 singles, Sherry Salonga, swept her three sets. No. 2 singles, Baylee Renfro, won two sets before being subbed out. No. 3, Riyana Chhabra, won two of her three sets.

On the doubles side, Saugus No. 1 doubles Natalie Ratzlaff and Brianna Cervantes breezed through their three sets. No. 2 team Julissa Diaz and Chloe Hong won all three of their sets. No. 3 team of Ariane Villanueva and Cadence Dion completed out their three sets with a win.

From coach Bailey Sindle: “Having our doubles sweep all nine sets is huge. It is a great confidence boost for them and the Canyon teams fought, this was not an easy win. I give props to the Canyon girls for keeping up their energy and never giving up.”

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis coach

Boys Tennis: West Ranch 16, Saugus 2

Saugus boys tennis had a rough day, only picking up two wins on the day.

Both teams came out firing from the start, but the Wildcats just seemed to edge out the Centurions.

In singles, No. 2 Mathew Tolosa defeated the West Ranch No. 3, 6-4.

Saugus No. 1 doubles team Noah Van Norman and Will Loo picked up a late win. The duo defeated the Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team in their last round of the day.

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis coach

Girls Tennis: Saugus 14, Golden Valley 4

The Centurion girls tennis team won their second match of the week, defeating Golden Valley 14-4 on Thursday.

Saugus No 1. singles player Emily Christensen swept her three sets. No. 2 singles Julissa Diaz won her three, including a tight and well-fought tiebreaker against the Grizzlys’ No. 1, 7-6 (7-4). No. 3 singles Sherry Salonga won the two sets she played before being subbed out.

Saugus No. 1 doubles team Brianna Cervantes and Natalie Ratzlaff continued their successful week, winning all three of their sets decisively.

No. 2 team Riyana Chhabra and Chloe Hong won two sets while No. 3 team Baylee Renfro and Ariane Villanueva won one for the Centurions.

From Saugus coach Bailey Sindle: “Golden Valley has some great talent this year. I always love playing them because their teams are always so respectful and they play incredibly smart. It’s good for my team to play those players so they can work on their strategy.”

Next week wraps up the Foothill League girls tennis regular play with prelims taking place the week after at the Paseo Club.

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis coach

Girls Basketball: Pilibos 59, Trinity 36

Katie Brown led the way with 15 points and 10 rebounds on Friday. Trinity’s record is now 3-2 (3-0) and the Knights’ next game is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Paula.

— James DeMonbrun, Trinity basketball coach

— More sports recaps and summaries coming soon.