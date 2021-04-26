Region’s Most Preferred Orthopedic Practice Right Here in SCV

Backaches, joint pain and injuries of all kinds did not take any time off this year. In fact, many have seen new musculoskeletal problems develop or older problems flare up with long hours in makeshift home offices, limited-space workout routines and other lifestyle adjustments and stressors.

That’s why area health care leaders made critical adjustments as well, including the world-class experts at Southern California Orthopedic Institute right here in Valencia. Dedicated to taking care of the bone, joint and muscle needs of the Santa Clarita Valley throughout this challenging time, their team has made every effort to protect their patients, staff and communities. These efforts have included offering orthopedic telemedicine appointments as well as safe in-person consultation and care abiding by the highest standards in safety measures and protocols.

As the region’s most preferred orthopedic practice,* the doctors at Southern California Orthopedic Institute provide the most advanced care available to Valencia. Their local team of 14 doctors offers experts in every area of surgical and nonsurgical bone, joint and muscle care, including two regenerative medicine doctors offering the latest nonsurgical solutions to help your body heal itself and a fellowship-trained pediatric orthopedic specialist who provides exceptional care for patients 18 years old and under.

With comprehensive care for all orthopedic needs, the practice’s Valencia office has convenient on-site services, including physical therapy and occupational therapy as well as rehabilitation, workers’ compensation and medical-legal services. Additionally, their renowned doctors offer specialized procedures nearby at the state-of-the-art Valencia Surgical Center as well as same-day appointments for urgent issues.

“At Southern California Orthopedic Institute, we wanted to ensure we were able to serve our communities through this past year so area hospitals and urgent cares could continue to focus on patients with COVID-19,” said board-certified, fellowship-trained primary care sports medicine doctor Andrew M. Blecher, MD. “We are incredibly grateful for the trust our patients have placed in us and work hard every day to ensure we provide the exceptional orthopedic care the Santa Clarita Valley deserves.”

Southern California Orthopedic Institute is one of the largest private orthopedic practices on the West Coast. Located at 24051 Newhall Ranch Road, Building C, the practice has 14 exceptional doctors available to see and treat patients in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For an appointment or more information about the practice’s doctors and services in Valencia, call (661) 254-6364 or visit www.scoi.com today. *Independent Market Research.