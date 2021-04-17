Sanjay Srikanth | Defining the SCV’s Neighborhoods

Santa Claritans, have you ever wondered where Saugus ends and Canyon Country begins?

Since the city was incorporated in 1987, boundaries have often been vague.

As a lifelong Santa Clarita resident with a passion for geography, I sought to rectify this. Through extensive research, I have mapped every neighborhood in the Santa Clarita Valley — Agua Dulce, Canyon Country, Castaic, Newhall, Saugus, Stevenson Ranch, Valencia and Val Verde. The boundaries are based on ZIP codes, school boundaries, and business names.

Agua Dulce is bounded by the Angeles National Forest to the north, Sierra Highway and Davenport Road to the west, the 14 freeway to the south, and Acton to the east. About 1-2 miles of rural, hilly terrain separates Agua Dulce from Canyon Country. Agua Dulce is in ZIP code 91390.

Canyon Country is bounded by Golden Valley Road to the west and southwest, Vasquez Canyon Road to the north, the San Gabriel and Sierra Pelona mountains to the east, and Placerita Canyon Road and the southern city limits to the south. The northwestern border (with Saugus) follows a ridge just south of Plum Canyon and Golden Valley Roads. Canyon Country includes ZIP codes 91351 and 91387, and small portions of 91321, 91350, and 91390.

Castaic stretches from the northern city limits of Santa Clarita and Hasley Canyon Road in the south to the northern shores of Castaic Lake. Castaic lies within ZIP code 91384.

Newhall is bounded by Lyons Avenue, Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road to the northwest, the Santa Susana and San Gabriel Mountains to the south, and Canyon Country to the northeast.

Newhall’s northern border (with Saugus) stretches from just north of Oak Ridge Drive due east to Golden Valley Road. Newhall extends west of Interstate 5 to Towsley Canyon, and east of Highway 14 to Whitney and Placerita canyons. Almost all of Newhall is in ZIP code 91321, except for a tiny portion near the Valencia border (west of Hart High and Placerita Junior High) which is in 91355, and Circle J Ranch, which is in 91350.

Saugus is bounded by the northern city limits and Vasquez Canyon Road to the north, Golden Valley Road and Canyon Country to the east, and Newhall to the south. The western border of Saugus stretches from San Francisquito Canyon Road to just west of Seco and Bouquet Canyon Roads. Saugus is mostly in ZIP code 91350, extending into 91354 and 91390.

Stevenson Ranch includes all developed areas west of Interstate 5 stretching from just south of Magic Mountain Parkway to Sagecrest Circle. It includes the Westridge community, which contains West Ranch High and Rancho Pico Junior High Schools. Stevenson Ranch is in ZIP code 91381.

Valencia stretches from the border with Newhall to the northern city limits, reaching north of the city to include the unincorporated Tesoro del Valle subdivision. Its western border largely follows I-5, although it reaches west of the freeway to include Six Flags, FivePoint (formerly Newhall Ranch), and the Valencia Commerce Center. Valencia is in ZIP codes 91354 and 91355.

Val Verde is the smallest neighborhood of SCV by both area and population, and includes the developed area of Val Verde and the Chiquita Canyon Landfill to the south. The Santa Clara River forms Val Verde’s southern boundary. Val Verde shares ZIP code 91384 with Castaic.

I hope that the city or the SCV Chamber of Commerce will consider my map useful and someday adopt it as a basis for officially defining its neighborhoods.

Sanjay Srikanth is a 17-year-old junior at Saugus High School. Born and raised in Santa Clarita, he loves mapping its geography and sharing his knowledge about the city.

Sanjay Srikanth

Saugus