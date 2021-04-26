State Farm’s Henry Rodriguez HITS 10 years in business

State Farm Insurance Agent Henry Rodriguez is celebrating 10 years of serving the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys with insurance and financial services.

Rodriguez credits his success to strong team building, empowering his team to be leaders, mastering the art of networking, using a wide range of marketing strategies, and continuously focusing on learning, development and self-improvement.

“It is true when they say, ‘When you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.’ I get to help people every day, so it is easy for me to love coming to work,” he said. “I actually look forward to coming into the office each day because no matter what that day holds, I get to help someone improve their life.”

Rodriguez’s office is consistently ranked in the Top 20 for the Western Market Area for all State Farm agencies and has been the top-ranked State Farm agency in the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys for the past 10 years.

As an active and involved member of the community, Rodriguez sits on the board of three nonprofit organizations: the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, the SCV Economic Development Corp. and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.