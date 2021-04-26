The advantages of a smart hearing aid

Dr. Kevin Bolder

AuD, Audiology Associates

Smart hearing aids are the most effective management option for any degree of hearing loss. They automatically adjust to your environment to help you hear better without putting any extra strain on your brain.

With many options from the leading hearing aid manufacturers, there is an option for everyone. Discover the benefits of a smart hearing aid and how the different features can help make your listening experience easier.

Bluetooth connectivity

Many smart hearing aids feature Bluetooth connectivity. With Bluetooth capabilities, you can connect your hearing aids to your smartphone for easy control and streaming. This allows you to listen to phone calls, music and TV audio straight from your hearing aids.

You can also control your hearing aids through an app on your smartphone. You can adjust the volume on your hearing aids, change listening programs and even track your hearing progress all from your phone.

Rechargeable battery

Some smart hearing aids come in a rechargeable option, so you don’t have to worry about your hearing aids unexpectedly dying on you. With rechargeable hearing aids, you simply place them on their charging station at night and in the morning, you’ll have fully charged devices.

Automatic functionality

The key difference between today’s smart hearing aids and hearing aids of the past is automatic functionality. Instead of having to focus on where sound is coming from, your hearing aids will automatically adjust for you and they can even filter between background noise and the speaker.

Contact us

Smart hearing aids make hearing easier than before.

The best thing you can do to make sure you are maintaining your overall health and well-being is receive regular hearing screenings in addition to your other doctor visits.

