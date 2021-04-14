Zonta Club plans 36th Annual Women in Service Celebration

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s “36th Annual Women in Service Celebration” is scheduled to be held via Zoom on Saturday, May 15, at 11 a.m.
This is a free event honoring 17 women who have worked to improve the lives of women and girls in Santa Clarita Valley. The nominees for 2021 are:
- Jasmine Renae Ball – Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.
- Nancy Barker – Assistance League of Santa Clarita.
- Mimi Baum – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary.
- Dawn Begley – WiSH Education Foundation.
- Marianne Cederlind – Carousel Ranch.
- Janet Cheveres – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.
- Julia Estrada – Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club.
- Holly Feneht – Circle of Hope.
- Debra Fishburn – Child & Family Center.
- Teri Gaudioso – Fostering Youth Independence.
- Ginny Gregor – AAUW of Santa Clarita Valley.
- Kim Kurowski – Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley.
- Betty Neff – Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
- Sheril Porter – Single Mothers Outreach.
- Jennifer Puleo – Bridge to Home.
- Liz Seipel – Santa Clarita Corps, Salvation Army.
- Mary Varner – Henry Mayo Newhall Home Tour League.
One of the nominees will be selected to receive The Carmen Sarro award for outstanding community service.
For reservations, email [email protected].org or visit www.scvzonta.org/women-in-service.