10 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Subscribers (Real & Safe)

YouTube is a huge social media platform— one of the biggest on a global scale, in fact. It’s no surprise that many brands, businesses, marketers, influencers and more want to attract attention from the roughly 2 billion monthly active users that YouTube houses.

The diverse range of content on YouTube means that there is plenty of opportunity for just about anyone in any niche; if you’re able to gain a solid following and get your videos viewed by many, you have potential to become something on YouTube.

With this reach comes a lot of competition; roughly 500 hours of video is uploaded to YouTube by the minute. That’s what we call content saturation!

Fear not, however— there are over a billion hours of YouTube video watched daily, meaning that the users are there and very active on the platform to view all kinds of videos. While there is a lot of competition, there is also a lot of activity from users.

Since YouTube is based heavily around monetization, you’ll have a great chance to beef up your marketing game and not only generate profit from YouTube itself but also from your own outside efforts; you can funnel users to your outside websites or endeavors through your YouTube.

So, how can you become popular on YouTube and generate some income from your efforts on the platform? If you have tried to build your channel on your own, you know that the work is tiring, tedious, and can often lead to frustration from a lack of desired results.

Luckily there are companies out there who sympathize with your struggle and have created services to help you gain the YouTube subscribers that you need. When you buy YouTube subscribers, you’ll have a leg up on the competition.

The one thing you want to make sure that you do is buy from a company that is legitimate— you don’t want to lose your investment or receive poor quality that can mess up your YouTube account.

For this reason, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to buying YouTube subscribers from the best companies around. In this article, you’ll learn:

Best sites to buy YouTube subscribers

Why YouTube subscribers are important

FAQs about buying YouTube subscribers

What to look for when buying YouTube subscribers

5 pro strategies to get more YouTube subscribers

After you read this article, we’re confident that you’ll know exactly the right option for your YouTube growth and will feel completely secure in buying YouTube subscribers to help boost your YouTube performance.

Ready? Let’s get started.

Is it really possible to buy YouTube subscribers that will help your account?

Yes, it is, but you should be careful as there are many dishonest companies out there that are simply looking to make a quick buck. These companies won’t provide what they offer and have jumped on the bandwagon of social media growth.

All of the companies below have a long track record in providing YouTube subscribers and engagements; we’ll take a look at what each one can offer and what you can expect when you are a client.

1. UseViral — Recommended

If you’re looking for the most reliable and hardworking company on the market, you’ve found it. UseViral has worked tirelessly to build a strong network of users that work to provide real YouTube subscribers for their clients, among other social media engagements.

You only get the best when you buy from UseViral in the sense that they will only send you real YouTube subscribers. This helps your profile grow even more effectively. You don’t want a bunch of fake followers on your account polluting it and ruining your engagement levels.

Through UseViral, you’ll increase your credibility as well as your popularity when you buy YouTube subscribers from them. They offer packages of 100 YouTube subscribers all the way up to 1500 YouTube subscribers, all of which are delivered in 1-2 days.

Don’t wait any longer to achieve the YouTube success you’ve been working so hard for; let UseViral help you just as they have thousands of other happy clients. You won’t regret it.

If you like the sound of UseViral, SidesMedia is their biggest competition, offering some of the top YouTube subscribers that you can buy. They have also created an expansive in-house network of users that allows clients to buy real YouTube subscribers.

With active and high quality subscribers, you’ll be able to generate more YouTube growth in no time at all. You need that initial popularity to get people’s attention and get your account growing more than ever before.

SidesMedia can help you with that— they offer incredibly fast and safe delivery time frames, and over 10 packages for YouTube subscribers. They also offer YouTube likes/shares as well as views.

With 24/7 customer support and very competitive pricing, you have nothing to lose when you buy YouTube subscribers from SidesMedia! Check them out today.

If you want to buy 100% genuine YouTube subscribers, likes, and views, StormViews is it. StormViews is one of the best companies out there for YouTube growth; they don’t offer services for other platforms so they help you with laser focus on growing your YouTube.

StormViews is dedicated to helping their clients reach the YouTube success they’ve been longing for. In terms of subscribers, you can get even as few as 50 subscribers.

The highest amount they go up to is 1000 because they really believe in keeping your account looking natural and providing incremental delivery.

You’ll also get 24/7 live support and real subscribers from real people, which is really the best thing for your YouTube performance and growth.

4. Jarvee

Jarvee isn’t like other services on this list— they are an automation service that will help you to automate different engagements on YouTube in hopes that you’ll gain more real YouTube subscribers.

For those of you that enjoy downloading and using software for your social media management, Jarvee may just be the option for you, especially if you use Windows. They have a solid platform developed for Windows; for Mac, you can still use their services but should contact support to get access.

Some of the engagements they automate include auto follow, unfollow, autolike, comment, watch video, and more.

This type of service is a bit more risky due to the prohibited use of bots on social media platforms, but Jarvee is still hanging in there helping people to get more YouTube subscribers.

5. Red Social

When you want to get your YouTube channel growing and are looking to buy YouTube subscribers to make that happen, Red Social is a company that is dedicated to helping you. With services for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok, they’ll be sure to have something for you.

They have packages for YouTube subscribers, likes, views, comments, and favorites. You can get anwyere between 100 to 2000 YouTube subscribers, and they claim to be 100% real people from around the world.

They offer gradual delivery as well as a responsive support team. If you want real growth for your YouTube channel, check out Red Social.

6.Viralyft

Viralyft is another popular promotion page that allows you to buy YouTube subscribers, likes, views, comments, likes, dislikes, and shares— this is one of the most versatile offerings for YouTube packages.

Their packages start at 100 YouTube subscribers and go up to 5k YouTube subscribers. They claim that these are top quality subscribers as well as global subscribers.

You don’t have to provide your password for services to be rendered, you’ll receive your order between 1-3 days, and you also have access to their 24/7 support team.

Viralyft will also help you grow networks like Facebook, TikTok, and even Clubhouse.

7. Views Expert

YouTube subscribers can be tough to get on your own, but Views Expert makes it very easy. They offer high-quality, active YouTube subscribers with quick delivery time frames, no password needed, and a refill guarantee.

You can get anywhere from 100 to 5k YouTube subscribers from Views Expert, and they also provide 24/7 support for any questions about your order or delivery after you purchase.

They offer growth for other social media networks too, including Twitter, Instagram, and more.

8. Media Mister

Media Mister has been around for years and years helping people grow their social media profiles, YouTube included. You can buy high-quality YouTube subscribers from Media Mister, among many other things.

Media Mister boasts very safe delivery time frames and makes the purchase process very safe and easy. They offer a wide variety of payment options and even accept cryptocurrency as payment.

With a money-back guarantee and packages for just about any social media network imaginable, Media Mister is an excellent choice for YouTube subscriber growth and more.

9. Famups

Your YouTube channel is going to remain totally safe and reputable when you work with Famups. They take care of their clients and have their safety and success as their top priority.

They use some of the safest delivery time frames of any company out there, and they also don’t require your password.

You can also grow multiple social media accounts at once, including other platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and others.

You can get anywhere from 100 YouTube subscribers up to 10k YouTube followers, suiting the needs of many no matter how many subscribers you’re looking to gain.

10. Followersup

Last but not least, Followersup is a great option for those looking to choose the exact number of YouTube subscribers that they need. You are completely covered with your subscriber purchase through Followersup as they also back it up with a lifetime warranty.

You’ll be able to choose the number you want to purchase with their sliding selector tool; you’ll then complete the checkout process and they will deliver your order in a quick and effective way that keeps your account safe.

Followersup is a reliable company that has a lot of happy clients, and we’re sure you’ll agree that they offer valuable services not only for YouTube but also Instagram, Facebook, and more.

It’s not uncommon for people to consider followers, or in this case subscribers, the most important metric for social media popularity. Subscribers is the number that represents how many people want to see your content on a regular basis.



The thing about YouTube that is different from other social media networks, though, is that YouTube doesn’t require users to subscribe in order to see content from channels, nor is it even required to be a member of YouTube to view videos.

That means many YouTube viewers aren’t even signed in and don’t consider subscribing to any channel at all, presenting an even bigger challenge for people looking to increase their subscriber count.

If YouTube doesn’t emphasize subscribing, is the number of subscribers you have even important? You can bet it is, and here are a few reasons why:

Requirement for monetizing YouTube: if you want to make money on your YouTube channel, you’ve got to have a minimum of 1000 subscribers. If you don’t have at least that many, you won’t be able to collect any money from YouTube ads, which can be an easy way to get some income from YouTube. While Google takes a percent of it, you should still aim to have over 1k subscribers if you want profit directly from your YouTube efforts.

if you want to make money on your YouTube channel, you’ve got to have a minimum of 1000 subscribers. If you don’t have at least that many, you won’t be able to collect any money from YouTube ads, which can be an easy way to get some income from YouTube. While Google takes a percent of it, you should still aim to have over 1k subscribers if you want profit directly from your YouTube efforts. More eyes viewing your content regularly: in order to get your content out to more people and recommended to more YouTube viewers, you need to make sure that you have a healthy number of subscribers. When your subscribers view your videos on a regular basis, you’ll get more watch time and views, helping your videos to perform better against the YouTube algorithm. Score.

in order to get your content out to more people and recommended to more YouTube viewers, you need to make sure that you have a healthy number of subscribers. When your subscribers view your videos on a regular basis, you’ll get more watch time and views, helping your videos to perform better against the YouTube algorithm. Score. Likely to recommend: YouTube subscribers are loyal viewers that really want to check out your content regularly. These folks are likely to recommend you to friends and get the word out about your channel. This will only help you to grow your subscriber base, so getting a healthy amount of YouTube subscribers can be well worth the efforts in this regard.

YouTube subscribers are loyal viewers that really want to check out your content regularly. These folks are likely to recommend you to friends and get the word out about your channel. This will only help you to grow your subscriber base, so getting a healthy amount of YouTube subscribers can be well worth the efforts in this regard. Alerted when new content is available: YouTube subscribers can get alerted when your new content is available; this will help you get more views on your new content as soon as it goes live, which will help the overall performance of that video and will perpetuate more views. This is exactly what you want to happen, and is only possible when you have subscribers.

Getting more YouTube subscribers on your own can be a really tough process and can take a substantial amount of time. When you buy YouTube subscribers, you put yourself at an advantage in that you can focus on your content creation and other strategies and you can generate more subscribers through higher numbers, stronger reputation, and more social proof.

Knowing which companies to buy YouTube subscribers from is important, but you may still have a few lingering questions. Don’t worry, you’re probably not the only one. It can be a big deal to buy YouTube subscribers and you want to know all of the facts first.

Here we’ve picked the top 5 questions about buying YouTube subscribers so that you can rest assured that you have all of the necessary information to make an informed decision about what’s best for your YouTube channel.

While it’d be ideal if we could try out the YouTube subscriber packages before we buy, because they’re a one-time purchase and delivered only once, there are not any free trials available.

Usually, you can only get free trials for services, apps, or tools that are a recurring service that you pay for every week, month, or year.

Even still, just because there are no YouTube subscriber trials doesn’t mean there aren’t companies out there that claim to be able to offer you free everything. They will send you a few YouTube subscribers, but they’re not completely free.

When you see these types of offers or claims, these companies will get you to their site and hook you in by asking for some simple information in exchange for more YouTube subscribers.

Once you provide the information, they’ll send over anywhere between 10-20 fake YouTube subscribers. Is it really worth it? No!

Your information is much more valuable than a couple fake YouTube subscribers and you should protect it at all costs. Don’t get tricked into giving your information to a site so that they can harass you about buying something and/or use your information in unsavory ways.

If you are offered a freebee as a reward from a paid service, that’s one thing, but if people are calling out on the internet that they’re giving away YouTube subscribers for nothing, run the other way.

When you buy YouTube subscribers, views, and other engagements, you are doing yourself a favor, and it’s completely safe. Make sure, though, that you buy from the right company.

You shouldn’t have to provide your password for a one-time purchase of YouTube subscribers as they will just deliver this order once to your YouTube URL. Also, check to make sure that the company’s site is secured by SSL encryption.

Finally, take a look at the type of delivery the company offers. If they offer instant delivery, you may run the risk of getting flagged by YouTube. You need your subscribers to be delivered naturally over a period of time, so check to ensure that will happen when you buy YouTube subscribers from any company.

YouTube subscribers vary in cost depending on where you buy from, but you can generally find pretty budget-friendly options. What you really want to look for is the cost vs. value.

If you see big YouTube packages for virtually nothing, this is probably because their quality is extremely low and will deliver fake YouTube subscribers that can hurt the credibility of your account. They may not even deliver anything at all.

It may seem trivial— why would someone go to all this trouble to scam people for a couple bucks? A couple bucks isn’t a lot from one person, but it certainly is a lot from thousands of people. It can add up.

Always take a close look at the quality of the followers and how much they’re asking. It doesn’t mean that the most expensive option is the absolute best one, but it does mean that there should be some kind of correlation between price and quality.

If you buy fake YouTube followers you run the risk of them disappearing on you. Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and others do routine cleanings of their users meaning that they remove accounts that are fake or inactive.

For this reason you may see that users disappear from your account and your subscriber count may go down. If this happens, some companies will give you a warranty and send you refills. Some won’t.



Also, even if you do buy real followers, there’s always a chance that they could unfollow you at some point, so just because you purchased 1000 YouTube followers doesn’t mean that number will stay set in stone forever. YouTube follower count is fluid.

This is the burning question that many people have, and buying YouTube subscribers is simply one of the answers that can help you.

You should always continue to fortify your own YouTube strategies and show users that you are very active on the platform so that you can build your credibility. You also want to continue to produce top-quality content.

Quality over quantity is the key if you want more YouTube subscribers. If your videos aren’t awesome and don’t give people anything to subscribe for, you’re unlikely to see success.

We’ll discuss 5 other key strategies that you can implement for more YouTube subscribers in a later section.

Do you want to take a closer look at the companies on this list before you buy YouTube subscribers? Do you have another company in mind but aren’t sure if they’re legit?

Don’t worry, we got you covered. Here we’re going to post the 4 most important things you should look for when you’re considering which company to buy YouTube subscribers from. This can also work if you need other YouTube engagements or even other social media followers and engagements.

These are some of the things you should always evaluate about a company before you decide to buy:

Subscriber quality: as we mentioned above, subscriber quality is the most important thing when you buy YouTube subscribers. You need subscribers that will stay on your account and even engage with your content if you want to see long-term results. Buying from a reputable company can ensure that you get real and active YouTube subscribers and at the very least, ones that resemble real people. That way, you can build your reputation and by having more YouTube subscribers you can continue to increase your subscriber count due to social proof and perceived popularity.

as we mentioned above, subscriber quality is the most important thing when you buy YouTube subscribers. You need subscribers that will stay on your account and even engage with your content if you want to see long-term results. Buying from a reputable company can ensure that you get real and active YouTube subscribers and at the very least, ones that resemble real people. That way, you can build your reputation and by having more YouTube subscribers you can continue to increase your subscriber count due to social proof and perceived popularity. Info and FAQs: If a company is legit, you’ll always see a good deal of detail on their website in terms of what kind of packages they offer, how their services can benefit you, what to expect when you use their service, as well as a FAQ to help answer any questions their clients or potential clients may have. If you don’t see that or notice that their website looks very generic or contrived, you may want to skip that company. That usually means they did just enough to look reputable but ultimately won’t deliver anything valuable.

If a company is legit, you’ll always see a good deal of detail on their website in terms of what kind of packages they offer, how their services can benefit you, what to expect when you use their service, as well as a FAQ to help answer any questions their clients or potential clients may have. If you don’t see that or notice that their website looks very generic or contrived, you may want to skip that company. That usually means they did just enough to look reputable but ultimately won’t deliver anything valuable. Delivery Time Frames: YouTube subscribers need to come to your account at a natural rate; if you are getting 10k YouTube subscribers all at once, YouTube is obviously going to raise some eyebrows. Good companies know that the natural rate of subscriber delivery is important, and they will help you to get your followers as quickly as possible while still remaining safe. Just because a company says you won’t get your complete order for a few days doesn’t mean that they are trying to cheat you; it actually means they are looking out for your safety.

YouTube subscribers need to come to your account at a natural rate; if you are getting 10k YouTube subscribers all at once, YouTube is obviously going to raise some eyebrows. Good companies know that the natural rate of subscriber delivery is important, and they will help you to get your followers as quickly as possible while still remaining safe. Just because a company says you won’t get your complete order for a few days doesn’t mean that they are trying to cheat you; it actually means they are looking out for your safety. Visible Pricing: Finally, you should always be able to easily locate the price of packages on a social media growth site. If they don’t have visible pricing or make you submit information in order to get their prices, don’t bother. They are trying to benefit by getting your information in advance so they can hassle you. If a company is above board, they’ll show their packages and pricing in very user-friendly ways.

To wrap up our article today we’re going to give you three of the hottest tips for growing your YouTube subscribers on your own. Many people are looking for the easy way out and think that once they’ve bought YouTube subscribers they can sit back and relax, their work is done.

Don’t be that person.

While buying YouTube subscribers does help you in the long run, it’s by no means the only thing you should be doing in order to have a successful YouTube channel. You need to keep honing your strategies and creating awesome content to keep your subscribers and new viewers happy.

Do yourself a favor and try to implement a few of these tips into your general YouTube routine. You’ll be glad you did since they all provide great results.

1. Choose Attractive Thumbnail Images

Think about it— the first thing a user is going to see when they come across your video is the thumbnail image that you’ve chosen for the video. This means that you have to choose one that is optimized for attracting viewers.



Choose a high-quality image that has clear and vivid colors. Make sure it represents what the video is about and add annotations like arrows or circles if it’s appropriate and piques the viewers’ curiosity.

Nothing is worse than having your content passed up on simply because you didn’t choose the right thumbnail.

2. Quality over Quantity

You should always be focused on creating better quality videos. This is much more likely to bring in more subscribers and retain them over the long haul. If you have a bunch of videos that users really don’t care for much, you’re not going to see success.

In addition, you should always respond to every comment on your channel. This shows that you are active and that you care about the people viewing your videos, as well as anyone who subscribes. Encourage users that have commented to subscribe.

Another thing you can do to offer a better quality YouTube channel is to optimize your channel page. Have your page looking professional with great thumbnails and brand aesthetics; you should also have a clear description that tells people what you’re about right off the bat.

While it seems obvious, this is something that many users often miss. You can embed a subscribe button in your videos so that users can do so right there, and this is a big tip that you should definitely follow.

You don’t want to be obnoxious in your videos— keep the subscribe button subtle so that it doesn’t annoy the viewer or impede their experience.



That said, make sure that viewers understand its a subscribe button. In some cases, people have used their business logos for a subscribe button so that it looks nice on their video, but viewers had no idea and it delivered almost no results.

Use a subscribe button in your videos that mirrors what the YouTube “subscribe” button looks like on a channel. This is the easiest and most effective way to get more subscribers through a button on your videos.

4. Create Playlists

When you create playlists, you offer viewers a concentrated set of valuable videos and information, making them want to subscribe to your channel. It’s even better if these playlists are about valuable information as opposed to just topics.

For example, if you have a playlist titled “salsa dancing,” you may want to consider renaming it “how to salsa dance like a pro.” This is more enticing for users and can help you get the necessary traction and interest in order to get more subscribers through playlists.

Not only that, when you have playlists, your video watch time is increased, helping you to boost your views and watch time as well. Triple win!

5. Cross-Promote on Other Social Networks

Another big way to help you get more YouTube subscribers is to promote your videos on other social media networks. With so many users on so many different social media networks, tapping into the audience that other platforms have can do a lot for your YouTube success.

For instance, hype up your YouTube account on Facebook and Instagram so that your users will head over to YouTube and check you out when you post new videos. It’s important to leverage the audience that you have on other networks to bring them over to YouTube, especially if you’re just starting out.

This is also beneficial if you have a larger following on one social media network but a relatively low one on YouTube. Take your loyal followers from one platform to another— they can’t join you if they have no idea your YouTube channel exists!

Wrap-Up

So, there you have it— a comprehensive guide to buying YouTube subscribers, FAQs, what to look for, as well as tips to increase your YouTube subscriber strategy!

It’s nearly impossible to reach high levels of YouTube success without some help, but you definitely need to keep doing your part and putting in work so that you can optimize your YouTube strategy.

Buying YouTube subscribers in combination with a YouTube strategy that promotes subscriber growth is the best thing you can do for yourself— get started today on both and you’re bound to see the results you have been looking for!