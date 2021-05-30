30 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers (Real Fans)

TikTok took the world by storm in 2020 and shows no sign of slowing. With over 1 billion monthly active users, TikTok has reached the levels of Instagram in terms of global popularity.

With TikTok on the rise, you may be wondering if it’s too late to get your account started and build a following to help your social media presence. The good news is, it’s never too late!

Or, perhaps you’ve had your account live for a while with little to no results in terms of follower growth and account views. This can be frustrating, but hope is not lost. There are plenty of ways you can capture the attention of your target audience on TikTok.

Like other social media networks, there are a variety of tools at your disposal to get more TikTok followers. One popular option is to buy TikTok followers, and if you know how to do it, it can be one of the best ways to get more followers.

Many people steer clear of buying followers because they’re afraid that it will put their account at risk or damage their reputation. This can be true, but buying from the right company is totally safe and will also allow you to get the followers that you deserve.

In our guide, we’re going to break down the top 10 companies to buy TikTok followers from. We’ll also discuss the benefits of buying TikTok followers and how to buy TikTok followers in four easy steps.

If you weren’t sure before, we know that after reading this article, you’ll be comfortable buying TikTok followers and get your growth on the road!

Let’s see which companies can provide you with the best options to buy TIkTok followers.

Top 10 Sites to Buy TikTok Followers From

The following 10 companies all have outstanding reputations in social media growth and can help you to buy the TikTok followers you need to be successful on the platform.

In this section, we’ll explain a bit about how their services work and what you can expect when you work with each one.

If you’re dedicated to growing your TikTok and want to see your follower count increase with not only real TikTok followers but also likes, views, and comments, TokUpgrade will be the one to get you there.

TokUpgrade has earned the reputation as the top organic TikTok growth service on the market today, and they provide real TikTok growth for their clients that is targeted to their specific niche or industry.

No matter which industry or niche you find yourself in, TokUpgrade can create the perfect campaign for you. They provide you with a dedicated account manager that will help you to get the results you’ve been struggling for.

TokUpgrade works with organic engagement methods to reach the right users for you on TikTok, turning them into followers that will watch your videos and engage with them. This is why they’re the best— no bots, no fake followers, and no fillers.

Advanced targeting methods ensure that you get exactly the right TikTok followers to boost your engagement and get more content reach overall, creating a long-term TikTok strategy that will keep your account growing for a long time to come.

With secure services that follow the TikTok terms of use, flexible monthly plans that work with any budget, and an awesome support team, you’ll get your TikTok growing in no time when you work with TokUpgrade.

Signing up takes a matter of minutes and you can cancel anytime you’d like since all of their plans are completely no-contract.

TokUpgrade only offers services for TikTok so that their expert account managers can provide their clients with the attention that their targeted growth requires. You know that you’ll see results when you buy TikTok followers from TokUpgrade.

If you thought TokUpgrade was awesome, you’ll love what TokSocial has to offer. They offer similar services that work in organic ways to get more TikTok followers for your profile. With thousands of happy clients, you’ll enjoy their services to the maximum.

TokSocial doesn’t deal with any bots or fake accounts, so you know that what you’re getting from them is real quality. TokSocial uses your specific targeting instructions to provide you with real, targeted TikTok followers that are interested in your niche.

If you are looking for flexible and reliable TikTok growth, TokSocial delivers every time. Their account managers are some of the most professional out there and with knowledge on how to engage with the right followers, you’ll get targeted TikTok growth.

In addition to real TikTok followers, you’ll also enjoy no-contract plans that will work with your budget. TokSocial is one of the best companies for TikTok growth that you’ll find today.

When you need real TikTok followers and you want to be able to choose how many you receive, UseViral is the option for you— they focus on providing their clients with the best results possible in order to increase their reputation and performance on TikTok.

You can buy TikTok followers from UseViral in different increments and they provide real followers from their in-house network of users that work to deliver the real followers and engagements that their followers need.

You can get packages for TikTok at a minimum of 100 followers; UseViral also offers packages for likes and views that start at 100 as well. UseViral offers some of the most affordable pricing in social media growth, making them a great option if you’re on a tight budget.

Having a strong social media presence across networks is also important, and for that reason UseViral offers packages for other networks like YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and more.

A reputable option that has worked for years to develop a strong and expansive network of users that provide real social media growth, SidesMedia now offers top services for TikTok. You can buy TikTok followers, likes, and views to help your performance.

SidesMedia will provide you with TikTok followers in packages that begin at 100 followers and go up from there; they only sell real TikTok followers, so don’t worry about receiving bots or fake accounts that will harm your profile.

SidesMedia offers plenty of other packages for social media growth, including LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and much more. If you want a strong social media presence, SidesMedia is there to help you.

TokCaptian is another TikTok growth company dedicated to providing the best results for their clients. With a user-friendly website that makes it easy to purchase from, TokCaptain will get your growth going in no time.

All of TokCaptain’s packages are a one-time purchase, so you will pay as you need their services. Select the service that works for you, check out, and your order will be delivered.

Buying TikTok followers doesn’t get much easier than that!

The main goal of SocialViral is to deliver real social media growth that changes the way people think about social media growth companies— they’ve made a lot of good progress so far with their high-quality services.

You can buy TikTok followers, likes, and views from SocialViral, with packages starting at 50 followers and increasing up to 5000. That’s a good number to have a solid follower base on TikTok.

Other social media networks that SocialViral works with include Facebook, Spotify, Instagram, and Twitter. Don’t miss out on SocialViral’s premium TikTok followers!

7. TikFuel

A service that is dedicated to providing TikTok services for growth, TikFuel gives their clients the opportunity to buy TikTok followers, likes, and views. These are the three most important metrics when it comes to success on the platform.

If you want to get real TikTok followers from TikFuel, their packages start at 100 followers. You can get up to 2500 followers using TikFuel’s services. They provide real followers as well as quick delivery.

All of TikFuel’s packages are guaranteed for life, so you’ll be able to ensure that you get the results you need without any risk. They also provide a 24/7 support team to answer any questions or resolve any doubts about your purchase.

8. Media Mister

Even though TikTok is relatively new, Media Mister has already adopted a variety of services for the platform, allowing users to buy TikTok followers, TikTok comments, TikTok likes, TikTok shares, and even TikTok views.

This is in addition to all of the other services they offer for virtually any social media network out there. Media Mister allows you the chance to create a strong social media standing across all of your channels.

With 24/7 support and a money-back guarantee, Media Mister has been a popular option for social media growth for years.

9. TikTok Gurus

A company with tons of marketing experience, TikTok Gurus has tailored packages to help you have a successful TikTok account with more followers. They partner with different influencers to generate interest around your TikTok.

They also offer other services including content creation, video optimization, follower growth, as well as influencer marketing. Schedule a call with them today and discuss what will work best for your TikTok.

10. TopsTik

TopsTik is a company that offers exclusively TikTok growth, so if you want to buy TikTok followers, TikTok likes, TikTok views, TikTok hearts, or TikTok shares, TopsTik is a premier option.

Their real TIkTok follower packages start at 500 followers and go up to 20k followers, allowing you to make some serious progress when it comes to your TikTok follower count.

11. Social Boosting

Social Boosting is an excellent source for TikTok followers, especially if you plan on being able to buy TikTok followers conveniently and practically. These guys can help you not only with your TikTok followers, but with your views and likes. They consider themselves the best place to buy TikTok engagement, and they say that all of their networks are built in a way that provide you with the safest and best service in the industry. They also say that they provide their clients with complete satisfaction and have a robust support team that is waiting to answer any queries you might have. Lastly, they offer their clients a satisfaction guarantee, which means that you will receive a full refund if something goes wrong with their services. There is a direct number that you can call on their website to get in touch with them immediately.

12. Tikboost

TikBoost is a great source to buy TikTok followers from, and the best part is that they can help you with your likes and hearts as well. They say that they can implement their app into your web browser so that you can use it every time you open your TikTok profile. Judging by their existing customers, they are super popular, and create a feed based on the videos that you like. This means they will not only help you find the right TikTok followers for your content, but they will help you find the right content for your industry so that you can share it with existing followers and do really well in general.

13. Famous Follower

Famous Follower has a heart for increasing their customer’s popularity on social media, which means that they can of course help you buy TikTok followers. They can also help you over on Instagram as well, which as far as we are concerned, goes hand-in-hand with TikTok. All you need to do to make the most of this company is enter your username and choose from the following engagement options that they’ve got on their home page. You will see that they have divided their features into different categories, based on how many followers you want right now. This begins at 300 followers and goes all the way up to 10,000. They believe that their TikTok followers can improve your profile and increase to your fan count. If you plan on getting more followers for your TikTok profile, these guys are a great choice.

14. Social Packages

Social Packages might confuse you a little bit at first, because you will see that they can help you with Instagram when you visit their website. However, they have adapted their features to incorporate TikTok as well, and they can now help you buy TikTok followers too. In fact, we actually think this is to your advantage, because we think that being able to grow your Instagram and TikTok profiles simultaneously is only going to give you an advantage over the competition. One feature of this business that we really love is the fact that they have a refill guarantee, meaning that they will replace any dropped TikTok followers for free after a few days. This is essential, and it also means that they stand by their engagement, believing that is some of the best you are going to get in the business.

15. Getviral.io

Getviral.io wants to go so much further than just helping you buy TikTok followers, it wants to help you boost your authority in social media in general. They know that if you’ve got your brand on TikTok, then it is highly likely that you’ve got it over on Pinterest, Facebook, and Instagram as well. Therefore, if you are someone who loves the idea of being able to pay a company to help you with every aspect of your brand’s presence online, but you don’t want to have to pay more than one company, and these guys are your best bet. They say that they had been in the business of helping their clients with their TikTok followers for more than seven years at this point and have processed more than 150,000 orders in this time. They also talk about on their website how they have customized packages to suit their client’s needs, so get in touch with them today to talk about this.

16. Viralyft

Viralyft of course wants to make it easy for its clients to buy TikTok followers, but also wants it to be easy for them to get Spotify music promotion, help with YouTube marketing, and help with their SoundCloud sound promotion as well. Again, this is a company that understands that there are many characteristics to having a brand online, so the more they can help with these intricate characteristics, the more successful their customers will be. Of course, they have put different categories on their website depending on the features you need help with the most right now, and if there’s any an issue at any point you can talk to them directly through the message box. They feel confident about their features, and confident in their ability to help their clients for a long time to come.

17. Task Ant

Task Ant is a site that we find interesting and unique, largely because it can help you buy TikTok followers in a way that you probably won’t be able to find with too many other sites out there. No, they aren’t a simple site that just churns out TikTok followers for their clients left and right, they believe in helping them achieve their TikTok follower goals in a more organic, gradual way. This is why they choose to focus on another aspect of your TikTok in the beginning; your hashtags. They know that it is not possible to get more TikTok followers on your profile if you aren’t using the right hashtags for your content, so they believe in educating their clients, so that they can understand what kind of hashtags they need to be using and find the best ones to suit their images and videos. They have direct customer support, and the best part is you can cancel their services at any point.

18. Media Mister

Media Mister is the OG of the social media marketing industry, so you can bet your bottom dollar that they not only help their clients buy TikTok followers, but they do at basement prices. They understand that the majority of their clients come to them needing help with their TikTok growth without a lot of money in their social media marketing budget, but they still want to make their features work for you. This is why they have a tiered pricing system, allowing you to decide how much you spend on their TikTok followers, so that you don’t have to go beyond your budget, and feel like you are paying too much for successful TikTok growth. This company is truly for the people, by the people, and we can’t think of a better example.

19. Followersup

Followersup is so similar to Media Mister that it’s uncanny. We love that these guys are dedicated to helping their clients and putting them first in every scenario. This is why they help their clients buy TikTok followers using a tiered pricing system, so that you can slide the bar across to decide how much you end up paying for your engagement, based on how much engagement you need. If you’re first starting out, then you might not need that much engagement to begin with, and this is where you can easily stick to your budget and watch your TikTok followers grow without having to compromise with your paycheck. If anything goes wrong at any point, you can easily get in touch with these guys as well, and they don’t have an ongoing subscription, so there’s no commitment.

20. Fastlykke

Fastlykke believes that they are an excellent choice for anyone who’s hoping to do really well with their TikTok profile right now. If you plan on buying TikTok followers, then these guys believe they are the number one place for all of your social needs. You will see a tab on their home page that says, ‘get started now’, from here, they can help you achieve anything. We love that they have a number of famous companies on their home page and people that they have worked with already. They have a blog too, so that you can really get to know them and how they work. If you aren’t based in America, or another English-speaking country, you can change the language on their website, and at the end of the day, we believe that this is the kind of site where you can buy TikTok followers from that is really thinking about what its clients need, and how they can help them achieve this.

21. Intazood

Instazood takes its client’s Instagram growth really seriously, which is why they are a great place to not only buy TikTok followers, but to get help over on Instagram as well. Again, we have to reiterate that being able to grow your TikTok profile and your Instagram profile at the same time is really advantageous, so definitely go for a company like this if you plan on taking your brand’s presence to the next level online. One aspect of the site that we really love is that they have a five-day trial that you can check out in the beginning, so that you can really get to know how they work, before you sign up for anything. They believe in the safety of their services, which means that their automation service will automatically reduce its speed to ensure that your account stays safe, and well within TikTok’s daily limits when it comes to interactions. They also have an online chat system, and they even have jigged their website, so that it is mobile-friendly.

22. Tokgrowth

Tokgrowth certainly knows a thing or two about helping its clients buy TikTok followers, in fact we think that this is one of the most organic and powerful TikTok growth tools in the industry. Unlike a lot of other sites that you will come across out there in the industry, these guys promise that they don’t mess around with things like fake followers, or spam. They also believe that they are one of the most trusted sources when it comes to your TikTok engagement, so whether you are an influencer, or using TikTok for business, these guys have what you need. The setup process is super easy, and you can cancel anytime. As well as being an automated service that takes care of everything for you, they promise their features are private and secure, and they offer their clients account management that is available 24/7. Their smart algorithm means that you always do better than the competition, no matter what.

23. TikTok Fame

TikTok Fame is the perfect choice if you want to buy TikTok followers and TikTok likes at the same time. They say that they are the only genuine source of TikTok followers and likes, and they believe that they run a business to help their clients reach their full potential on TikTok. They have separated their features, so you can either click on ‘buy fans’, or ‘buy likes’, whatever is going to suit your needs the best right now. In fact, they say that once you’ve chosen the right package for your needs, and entered your information, all you need to do is be patient, and you will start to see the results. They have an extensive amount of information on their website about why TikTok followers are important, and they also say that you can expect to receive their engagement in a timely manner. This system features bank-grade encryption, which means that you can safely pay online with no risk of your information being stolen.

24. Buy Social Buzz

Buy Social Buzz assures their discretion and security of their features, which means that they guarantee privacy of your personal data, and all additional account information. They promise that they protect their client’s accounts from any risks, so that you can safely grow your TikTok profile with them and buy TikTok followers without having to compromise on things like your existing reputation. They also say that they promise their clients safe and secure payment methods, and processing your order is only going to take a couple of minutes. They have a two-week guarantee on their services, as well as live chat support, so that you can get in touch with them if you have any preliminary questions. If you don’t want to talk to someone right now, you can always scroll down to the bottom of the homepage, where you will see a list of frequently asked questions.

25. TikTok Viral

TikTok Viral goes a step further with their features when helping their clients buy TikTok followers, and can also understand and analyze other TikTok profiles with ease. This means that you can easily track similar TikTok profiles to yours and figure out whether they are doing better than you or not. Honestly, one of the most effective, efficient ways to get more TikTok followers on your profile is to learn from your competition and check in with the latest analysis of the data. These guys love the technical side of things like this, which means that they can easily take the reins, and leave the content creation up to you. They say that they can analyze daily progress of any public TikTok user, which is ultimately going to get you the TikTok followers that you need.

26. TikFollowers

TikFollowers is obviously keen to assist its clients in being able to buy TikTok followers, but one thing that stands out to us the most about this site is that they can help you achieve same with free TikTok followers. They say that if you visit their site every 30 minutes, you can receive 100 free TikTok followers, and all you need to do is log in with your TikTok credentials. One of the things that we love about this site is that you can earn your TikTok followers, which is a great approach if you are someone who doesn’t have a lot of money in the budget right now, and really needs a way to be able to obtain TikTok followers in a way that is safe and secure still. They also say to be patient if you don’t receive your TikTok followers straight away, because they will be coming.

27. TikTok Luv

TikTo Luv says that they absolutely love being able to offer their clients some of the best prices for buying TikTok followers, and they even throw in a few extra views sometimes with their TikTok followers. At the end of the day, they know that most people out there don’t have the time or money to spend on their TikTok growth, but still want a chance to be able to do well, and stand out from the crowd. They believe that they have what it takes for you to achieve this, and they have the features that you need to be successful.

28. Musically Po

Musically Po says that they are committed to helping their clients buy TikTok followers that are going to help you get real engagement on your TikTok content. We all know that everyone wants to be verified on TikTok, and having a really strong, solid TikTok following is a great place to start with this. We truly believe that with a company like this, you can get your content in front of the right people, and have more people interacting with it to the point where TikTok is going to start noticing your images and videos. Get in touch with a company like this today and discover how beneficial they can be to your TikTok fame in general.

29. Alessin

Alessin is easily one of the best places to buy TikTok followers, but one thing that we love about this company is that they can help you over on SoundCloud and Spotify as well. They understand that the majority of people on TikTok these days are aspiring influencers, or people that are aspiring music artists, who are hoping to catch their break. This is why they have features that are specified for this industry, and they believe that if you get on board with their services, you are definitely going to make a mark on the music industry.

30. Share Fans

Share Fans wants to take your profile to the next level, and wants to help you be able to buy TikTok followers in a way that is going to sustain your growth for a long time. They say that they can help you not only with TikTok, but with Facebook, Instagram, and even Vimeo. They know what the industry needs for you to do really well, and they know that the more TikTok followers you have on your profile, the better you are going to do in the long run. Learn all about how they work, and never worry about your follower count on TikTok again.

Why Buy TikTok Followers?

Buying TikTok followers is nothing to be ashamed of; sometimes you need a boost to help you get things moving and gain more exposure for your TikTok and other social media accounts.

In fact, there are actually three incredible benefits to buying TikTok followers that will help you understand the method to the madness. Let’s see what they are.

Save time and grow quicker: it can be tedious and time-consuming to get more followers on any social media network. You have to research your target audience, look for users that match your criteria, engage with their account and their content, and repeat that over and over again. It takes a long time! When you buy TikTok followers, you can eliminate all of that busywork and put your TikTok follower growth in the hands of pros. You’ll get your workflow back on track and get more real TikTok followers that will engage with your content and help your overall channel.

it can be tedious and time-consuming to get more followers on any social media network. You have to research your target audience, look for users that match your criteria, engage with their account and their content, and repeat that over and over again. It takes a long time! When you buy TikTok followers, you can eliminate all of that busywork and put your TikTok follower growth in the hands of pros. You’ll get your workflow back on track and get more real TikTok followers that will engage with your content and help your overall channel. Better reputation: When you have more TikTok followers, you have more credibility. People will see that your follower count is stable and they’ll wonder why so many people are following you— this is the idea of social proof. When you have more followers, people don’t want to miss out and they want to be a part of your community. If you’re starting from the bottom or have had a plateau in your follower growth, you can build your reputation and generate more long-term growth when you buy TikTok followers.

When you have more TikTok followers, you have more credibility. People will see that your follower count is stable and they’ll wonder why so many people are following you— this is the idea of social proof. When you have more followers, people don’t want to miss out and they want to be a part of your community. If you’re starting from the bottom or have had a plateau in your follower growth, you can build your reputation and generate more long-term growth when you buy TikTok followers. Higher engagement: having a large follower count has another benefit— more engagement. Social media these days runs on engagement; content with more likes, views, and comments is deemed more valuable by the algorithms, and therefore your content will be shown to more people in your target audience. This is known as reach; you want as much reach as possible, and engagement will help you get it. You can get higher levels of engagement when you buy TikTok followers.

These are just three of the reasons why you should consider buying TikTok followers for your growth needs. You’ll be glad you did after you see the results! You just have to make sure you buy from the right company.

How to Buy TikTok Followers

If you are still curious about the process to buy TikTok followers, we’re going to break it down here so that you know exactly what to expect. It’s a simple process and you’ll be on your way to real TikTok growth in minutes.

The process is slightly different depending on if you use an organic TikTok growth service or buy TikTok followers in bulk, so we’ll explain that here as well.

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is weigh your options and decide which type of service is best for you. Do you want a long-term growth option that will help you get targeted followers, or do you want to build a follower base that will help generate more growth in the future? Once you decide, you can choose the right TikTok growth company for you. After deciding, you’re ready for step 2.

Step 2: Take a look at the company’s website and decide which package or service option is best for you. There are plenty of factors to take into consideration like how many followers you want to gain or how much support you want from your growth service. Choose the plan that best suits your needs and move on to step 3.

Step 3: Here, you’ll provide some basic information to get your services provided. If you are buying packaged followers, you’ll likely provide your TikTok handle and you’ll then be able to receive your package over the course of a few days; this doesn’t require your password, so if you’re buying a one-time package, don’t provide it. When you work with an organic TikTok growth service, you’ll provide your password so that your account manager can connect and engage on your behalf, and then you’ll begin to see your followers increase. You’ll also need to provide your target options so that they can engage with the right users for your particular niche. After you provide the required information, you’re ready to go.

Step 4: The final thing you have to do is pay for your service. You’ll either make a one-time payment for packages or pay the first payment of your recurring service. You’ll then be billed regularly according to the billing schedule you signed up for. And that’s it! Your TikTok is ready to grow.

Final Thoughts: Top 10 Sites to Buy TikTok Followers

If you buy TikTok followers, you’re giving yourself a competitive advantage that paves the way for future growth and long-term engagement increases. Choose the right company, and you’re sure to see the results you’ve been working towards.

TikTok is a fun platform that is meant to bring enjoyment to its users and allow for connecting through short video clips; make sure that you create unique and engaging content that brings your followers back for more.

If you’re not sure how, take a look at some popular TikTok accounts in your niche and see what is working for them. You can then model it and put your own spin on things. Don’t copy, but it doesn’t hurt to see what type of content people are enjoying!

In any case, when you buy TikTok followers, you’re bound to see an increase. Keep your efforts going strong and don’t give up!