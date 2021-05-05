5 Tips to Make Your Virtual Wedding as Amazing as Possible

About six months ago, your sweetie popped the question and you happily said, “yes.” Now, you’re in the process of planning your wedding, which you would like to take place sooner rather than later.

Because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, however, you know an in-person wedding would have to be more of a “minimony” rather than the large family celebration you’ve always wanted. You have elderly relatives who aren’t yet comfortable traveling, and local venues still have caps on how many guests can attend.

But all of these issues got you and your fiancé to thinking: What if, instead of a tiny in-person wedding, you held a large and festive ceremony online? Once you got past the initial “are we crazy?” question, you realize that a virtual wedding makes sense on a variety of levels.

Now that you’ve decided to move your wedding online, it’s time to plan a beautiful occasion, with the help of technology. As for tips on how to make the most of your special day, consider the following:

1. Get the Word Out

Your close friends and family know you’re engaged; now it’s time to spread the word about your virtual nuptial plans. One easy way to do this, which also happens to complement the all-digital event, is to create a wedding website and then email the link to all invited guests. Your website should be a great source of information for your guests. Make sure to include the date and time, as well as the platform that will be used to “attend” the ceremony.

2. Choose Your Video Conferencing Platform

All that you need for your virtual wedding is a strong and dependable internet connection, a computer, and a video conferencing platform. When it comes to popular platforms, most bride- and grooms-to-be tend to use Zoom or Facebook Live to tie the knot in front of their virtual guests. Additionally, you can turn to an app like WebWed Mobile that offers private live stream weddings, marriage license services, and even an officiant.

3. Plan a (Slightly Different) Wedding Rehearsal

Traditionally, the wedding rehearsal is when you, your sweetie, and your attendants gather at the venue to practice going through the ceremony. For your virtual wedding, you’ll want to do the same. But instead of your maid of honor and best man, you’ll invite your Wi-Fi connection and laptop. Before your big day, test everything to ensure it’s working as it should, and schedule your rehearsal at the same time the actual wedding will take place; this way, you can check the lighting and also make sure the sound is being picked up properly.

4. Shop for Wedding Outfits

These days, no matter the circumstances in which you and your partner find yourselves, you should still make it a point to wear a wedding dress and tuxedo of your dreams, respectively. But if you’re not feeling super comfortable visiting a bridal gown retailer in person, shop for dresses online that you can then try on at home. For instance, Azazie allows you to select one to three dresses, which the company will then send to you. After trying on each gown, you then mail back the dresses using a prepaid label. And, once you find a dress you love, you can choose your size and color before placing your order.

5. Throw a Virtual Reception, Too

Once your wedding is over and you’re officially married, use a platform like Google Hangouts to have a virtual reception. Just like a traditional wedding, you can play music and enjoy your first dance, cut the cake, and then invite guests to toast your happiness. You can also send out virtual reception care packages ahead of time to your guests that feature individually wrapped slices of cake or cupcakes and a recipe for a cocktail you’d like everyone to enjoy with you at the party. Additionally, the care package can include favors like bags of confetti to toss, noisemakers, and perhaps some of those pastel Jordan almonds that are ubiquitous at most receptions.

Celebrate Your Love — You Deserve It

The global pandemic has taken a lot away from us, but it will never diminish the love you have for each other or your desire to be married as soon as you’re able. Thanks to technology, including a wedding website and streaming service, as well as beautiful outfits and a fun online party, your wedding day will still be romantic, meaningful, and joyous.