Arthur Saginian | A Multitude of Factors

I wonder if the letters to the editor section of your newspaper can be used as a debate forum.

In this particular instance, your reader, Thomas Oatway of Valencia, responded to Mike Gertler’s April 22 letter on the flawed conservative mind by citing a university poll on the percentage of people from the major political parties who don’t intend to get vaccinated.

But he didn’t stop there. Mr. Oatway went on to infer that most of The Signal’s readers, namely conservatives, are of a low IQ, and will be infected with COVID-19. It is unfortunate, he concedes, but it appears that Darwinism still applies.

An impressive proclamation by any standard. Sarcasm was invented to respond to statements such as these — statements of absurdity.

Well, Mr. Oatway, I can honestly say that I have an IQ of 140 as measured by Mensa. I’ll even show you the certificate if you’d like. You do know what Mensa is, don’t you?

Anyway, although I’m not a member of any political party, I also have no intention of getting vaccinated. Choosing whether to get vaccinated has very little to do with being a mental dwarf or giant. It’s a personal choice that is driven by a multitude of factors.

I wonder if you are aware of all the reasons that people do or don’t do things. I wonder if you are aware of the real reasons that even you do or don’t do things. Perhaps you should conduct your own poll by asking everyone why they do things that are beyond the scope of your comprehension before you try, judge and sentence them in absentia.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita