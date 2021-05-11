Bubbles & Bids: 49th annual Boys & Girls Club Auction

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites you to the 49th Annual Benefit Auction, Bubbles & Bids. You can participate virtually on Saturday, June 5, to support programs for local youth. All the proceeds from this event go directly to programs that aim to create impact in the community by inspiring and enabling the next generation of leaders.

The dinner portion of the event is scheduled 4-5:30 p.m., we pre-event festivities at 6:45 and the live event running 7-8:15 p.m.

“As we look ahead, and start to come out of our bubbles, we hope you will join us in supporting Santa Clarita’s youth. We kept programs and services going over the last year, meeting each challenge along the way. Our kids and teens need your help now more than ever. It’s going to take a village to heal our community. Let’s start with our kids online Saturday, June 5,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Bubbles & Bids will feature a live and silent auction that will be available through online bidding prior to the start of the event. A gourmet dinner will also be available for all sponsors and ticket holders, from your choice of Wolf Creek or Salt Creek Grille.

Even from home, you can get into the spirit and dress for the occasion. More information can be found at www.scvbgc.org/auction.

Club officials said in a prepared statement: “As we plan for our summer program, a huge job lies ahead. The ever-changing circumstances have had a devastating impact on Santa Clarita’s youth and their families, and we need to quickly get back on track to their great future. For kids, the club will restore a feeling of safety that has been lost. As parents get back to work, they will need a safe and positive place for their children. Maybe most importantly, at the club, kids and teens will get to be kids again: playing with friends, spending time with mentors and heroes, laughing and healing. Your support will help us realize our goals for the 49th Annual Benefit Auction and we can’t do it without you.”

Founded in 1968, the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is providing a second home, supporting academic success and building leaders for local youth.