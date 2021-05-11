Canyon grad chosen for Television Academy Foundation fellows program

Kelsi Howard, of Santa Clarita, has been selected for the Television Academy Foundation’s prestigious 2021 Summer Fellows program. She is one of just 50 students chosen from across the country to participate in the program.

Howard is a 2021 graduate of the American Film Institute and majored in production design. She will be a set design and art direction Fellow this summer through the Television Academy Foundation’s program. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Howard University and attended Canyon High School.

“I am extremely honored and humbled by being chosen for a fellowship by Television Academy members,” said Howard. “It feels very rewarding to be welcomed into this community of artists who share the same passion as me. I feel very lucky to be a part of this program and I am so excited for what is to come.”

Typically, the Television Academy Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides 50 internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide every summer. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy Foundation has had to reimagine its internship program this year offering the 50 students selected from across the country the chance to either intern remotely or enroll as a Summer Fellow.

The Summer Fellows Program includes virtual one-on-one visits with professionals in a student’s field of study, online panels with leaders in the television industry, and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead. Fellows also become lifelong members of the foundation’s alumni family, giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.