DrinkPAK leases additional buildings at The Center

As construction continues on The Center at Needham Ranch, developers Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners LLC announced Tuesday the closing of two additional leasing deals for buildings in the industrial park.

Following its first lease of the 172,324-square-foot Building 2 in November, DrinkPAK LLC, a premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, signed two additional leases for another 400,095 square feet across Buildings 3 and 4 for a total footprint of 572,419 square feet at The Center, according to a news release by TCC.

“We are thrilled to deepen our roots in Santa Clarita in order to meet our customers’ unprecedented demand for beverage production and distribution services, and we are grateful for the ongoing support of Holly Schroeder and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp., the city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County in helping to expedite a complex permitting process for our facility,” Nate Patena, CEO of DrinkPAK, said in a prepared statement.

This facility is set to be the first — and largest — of its kind in California and in the Western U.S. when it is operational beginning in the final quarter of this year, while DrinkPAK is set to be among the largest beverage manufacturers in North America after its planned expansion into Texas and Pennsylvania in 2023, per the release.

“DrinkPAK is on its way to becoming a major employer in the Santa Clarita Valley, and we look forward to their continued growth and success,” Schroeder added in the statement.

DrinkPAK’s Santa Clarita campus is set to feature three state-of-the-art, high-speed beverage packaging lines capable of producing up to 4,900 cans per minute.

At full operation, DrinkPAK plans to employ approximately 200 employees at the new facilities and produce 2.1 billion cans of product per year.

“We are excited to accommodate DrinkPAK’s additional space requirements at The Center at Needham Ranch,” John Balestra, principal with TCC’s SoCal – Los Angeles Business Unit, said in the release. “This is one of the largest food and beverage industry expansion projects across the Southern California region in recent memory, and DrinkPAK recognized the competitive advantages of our development’s strategic location, high-quality, state-of-the-art buildings and the significant advantage provided by the business-friendly city of Santa Clarita, which affords companies like DrinkPAK with a lower cost of doing business and significant support in expediting a multitude of permits and approvals from multiple jurisdictions for a very complex plant build-out.”

Both the 212,236-square-foot Building 3 and 187,859-square-foot Building 4 are Class A industrial spaces, featuring 36-foot clear height, ESFR sprinklers, and abundant dock positions and parking spaces.

CBRE’s Craig Peters, Cameron Merrill and Doug Sonderegger represented TCC and Clarion in the transaction, while Newmark’s Patrick DuRoss, John DeGrinis and Jeff Abraham represented the tenant.

Phase 1 of The Center, which is now fully leased, comprises approximately 850,000 square feet of Class A industrial space, with buildings ranging from approximately 67,639 square feet to 212,236 square feet, while Phase 2 is now underway, with approximately 725,000 square feet of additional industrial product planned, ranging from 61,116 to 379,000 square feet, with vertical construction to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Both phases are part of a master-planned, 135-acre industrial park, located approximately 1 mile north of Interstate 5 and adjacent to Highway 14.