Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to observe Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is set to provide a variety of resources to the community during the month.

As made evident by the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of maintaining good mental health is now at a premium. Prior to the pandemic, millions of Americans faced the reality of living with mental illness. While one in five people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can affect their mental health. During Mental Health Awareness Month, Henry Mayo is offering a number of activities, events and resources for the community.

On May 19, Henry Mayo encourages the community to wear green in promotion of strong mental health.

Throughout the month, Henry Mayo will also be providing over 15 mental health-related community education courses. Courses include “Practicing Mindfulness,” “Mental Health Awareness: Your Mind Matters (Question and Answer),” “Digital Detox,” “COVID-19’s Impact on Mental Health: How to Protect Your Mental Well-Being in the Time of the COVID-19 Pandemic,” and more.

Finally, members of the community are invited to submit a completed hospital-provided coloring page to [email protected] by May 28 to be entered to win a prize. To download the hospital-provided coloring page, visit henrymayo.com/community/may-is-mental-health-awareness-month/coloring-contest/.

For more information on these and all of Henry Mayo’s Mental Health Awareness month offerings, visit henrymayo.com/mentalhealthmonth.