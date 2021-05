Include Everyone Project SCV is offering registration for Flipped Fairy Tales Camp 2021, an inclusive performing arts camp for children 5 and up.

Registration is open until June 6.

Founded in 2019, Include Everyone Project SCV is committed to providing free or low-cost performing art classes to children and persons with physical and intellectual disabilities. Everyone is invited to “create together.”

For more information on registration, visit www.iepscv.com.