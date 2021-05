The William S. Hart Union High School District board should listen to the voices of those directly involved in the mascot decision. Namely, the students, teachers and parents. Those not directly involved should mind their own business. One percent is not a majority.

High school is such a short time for students and family to enjoy these short and important times of their lives. This is high school not the NFL. Let our youth enjoy their school years.

John Schwindler

Santa Clarita