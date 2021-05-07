Multiple weapons, including a crossbow, recovered during search warrant operation

A search warrant operation in Canyon Country on Tuesday ended with one man being arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and being a felon in possession of multiple firearms and a crossbow.

The search warrant operation this week stemmed from an April 24 call received by deputies that a suspect on the 22900 block of Raintree Lane in Saugus was making criminal threats toward a victim.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned, during a verbal argument, the victim’s boyfriend made several criminal threats against the victim, as well as displayed a firearm while doing so,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The suspect was not present at the time of the investigation, and remained outstanding.”

After conducting their investigation and receiving a search warrant, detectives with the SCV Sheriff’s Station Robbery and Assault Team, along with deputies from the Crime Impact Team, executed a search warrant earlier this week at the suspect’s residence on the 18800 block of Darter Drive in Canyon Country.

The search, law enforcement officials said, resulted in the recovery of a number of weapons inside the suspect’s residence, including a handgun, rifle, crossbow, ammunition and other weapons.

“The suspect was arrested on multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition,” Arriaga said.

The 29-year-old man was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.