Robert Lamoureux | Goof Off to remove driveway oil stains

Question No. 1

Robert,

My driveway is not brand new, but it’s less than 5 years old. I’ve discovered that one of my vehicles had enough of an oil leak that it has caused a stain, which I have been unable to get out thus far. I know there are many schools of thought and opinions on how to do this, but none that I’ve heard of have worked for me. Is there any professional product or secret pro tip you can share that may help with this issue for me?

Thank you in advance for your help.

— Brent L.

Answer No. 1

Brent,

Your timing is impeccable. I’ve just been reached out to by a company and have had the opportunity firsthand to see their product work on this very issue.

Goof Off now has an oil stain remover for concrete, and it works like magic, after just applying it and letting it dry. You’ll need to do this overnight because the application cannot be left in the sun. Simply apply the product to the area after sweeping any loose debris away, then the next morning you sweep away the dried product and rinse it off, to find a clean area of concrete.

There are times when a second application is necessary, depending on how old the concrete is initially plus how severe the leak has been and for how long, but this is a great product that I highly recommend.

Good luck to you.

— Robert

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].