SCV Sports Roundup: A recap of recent sports results

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this past week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary:

Girls Basketball: Trinity 38, Holy Martyrs 26

Trinity Classical Academy girls varsity basketball beat Holy Martyrs (10-1), 38-26, at home on May 21.

Lily Caddow scored 16 points, Kelly Lotz scored 12 and Katie Brown scored 10.

— Katie Roberts, Trinity coach

Swim: Castaic Swimmers Swimming in CIF Finals

All Castaic Coyote girls relays along with the boys 200Y Free relay officially made the top 16 in Division 4 and will now swim at the CIF State Finals on Saturday. Four of the girls and one boy will also be competing individually. It is the first CIF qualification in any sport in school history and a big accomplishment since they only have freshmen and sophomores.

Events Castaic will be competing in:

Girls 200 Medley Relay.

Girls 200 Free Relay.

Girls 400 Free Relay.

Girls 200 Free (Brooke Harnish).

Girls 200 IM (Delaney Cowan, Anika Mailey Sta. Maria).

Girls 100 Fly (Anika Mailey Sta. Maria).

Girls 500 Free (Delaney Cowan).

Girls 50 Free (Leela James).

Boys 50 Free (Ricardo Baldenegro).

— Kyle Cowan, Castaic parent/volunteer

Softball: Valencia 8, Saugus 7

Despite seeing its five-run lead whittled down by the end, Valencia still held off Saugus for an 8-7 victory on Monday. Saugus scored four runs in the failed comeback on a single by Caitlyn Connolly in the sixth, a single by Shae Sabedra in the seventh, an error in the seventh, and a single by Ashlynn Kovach in the seventh.

Delaney Scully led Valencia to victory by driving in four runs. Scully went 3-for-3 at the plate. Scully drove in runs on a single in the second and a double in the fifth.

Saugus got on the board in the first inning. Mckenna Gibson drove in one on a double.

Valencia tallied four runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught by Valencia was led by Haley Cheek and Scully, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Saugus scored three runs in the seventh inning. Sabedra, Madison Campeau and Kovach each had RBIs in the big inning.

Casey Edwards pitched Valencia to victory. The hurler went seven innings, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and striking out nine.

Marina Provencio took the loss for Saugus. The pitcher lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing 12 hits and eight runs while striking out two.

Valencia tallied one home run on the day. Izzy Mertes had a dinger in the first inning.

Valencia scattered 13 hits in the game. Scully, Addison Snyder, Cheek and Mertes all managed multiple hits for Valencia. Scully went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Valencia in hits.

— Valencia Softball via GameChanger app

Boys Basketball: Trinity 65, Beacon Hill 59

The Trinity Knights 10-6 (7-3) won a hard-fought contest versus Beacon Hill of Camarillo, 65-59, in round 1 of the CIF Division 4A playoffs on Wednesday. Trinity was led by Nate Thomas with 16 points and 10 rebounds, with key contributions from Andre Salinas with 10 points and five rebounds, with Hinter Gillman adding nine points and six rebounds. Trinity now prepares for round 2 versus PILIBOS Friday night.

— Darrell Hebert, Trinity coach

Softball: Valencia 10, Golden Valley 0

Valencia’s two pitchers didn’t allow a single hit, as Valencia defeated Golden Valley 10-0 on Wednesday. Casey Edwards struck out the final batter to get the last out of the game.

Valencia fired up the offense in the first inning. Valencia scored one run when Emma Seper tripled.

Valencia launched two home runs on the day. Delaney Scully had a long ball in the first inning. Izzy Mertes had a dinger in the second inning.

Ava Montoya was on the rubber for Valencia. She went four innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits and striking out six.

Valencia saw the ball well, racking up nine hits in the game. Scully, Mertes and Seper each collected multiple hits to lead Valencia.

The first round of CIF playoffs start Thursday, June 3, for Valencia.

— Valencia softball via GameChanger app