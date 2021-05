Gallery: Photos from various prep sports events of the past week. (Click on image to view full size.)

Hart High’s Ryand (cq) Rubio drives to the basket against Canyon High defender Paul Sekyi Appiah (cq) (2) at Hart High School on Tuesday, 042721. Dan Watson/The Signal

Hart High’s Sam Goldman (23) shoots against Canyon High defenders Brandon Boldroff (0), Neil Yerem (24) and Paul Sekyi Appiah (cq) (2) at Hart High School on Tuesday, 042721. Dan Watson/The Signal

Canyon High’s Miles Davis (3) drives to the basket against Jacob Okonowski (44) at Hart High School on Tuesday, 042721. Dan Watson/The Signal

Saugus High center Ruth Kempler (44) shoots against Kathrine Sparks (23) of West Ranch at West Ranch high School on Tuesday, 042721. Dan Watson/The Signal

Saugus High guard Ashley Smith (2) tries to steal the ball from Bridgette Mercier (33) of West Ranch at West Ranch high School on Tuesday, 042721. Dan Watson/The Signal

Saugus High guard Ashley Smith (2), right, and Lucia Kajganic (0) of West Ranch chase a loose ball at West Ranch high School on Tuesday, 042721. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valencia High’s Delaney Scully (14) makes the out at first base on Hart baserunner Kameryn Smudde (15) at Newhall Park in Newhall on Thursday, 042921. Dan Watson/The Signal 915 0Kate Penberthy (12) of Hart High at second base at Newhall Park in Newhall on Thursday, 042921. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valencia High teammates Emma Bramson (4) and Lani Paragas (8) celebrate after Bramson made the double play in the fifth inning against Hart High at Newhall Park in Newhall on Thursday, 042921. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valencia High base runner Maia Paragas (3) slides safe under Kate Penberthy (12) of Hart High at second base at Newhall Park in Newhall on Thursday, 042921. Dan Watson/The Signal