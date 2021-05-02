Spring bouquet raises funds for Relay for Life

Several community members and more than two dozen vendors gathered in Valencia Saturday for a spring bouquet in order to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley.

Sponsored by Team DVD Depot and Snow Orthodontics, the spring bouquet featured multiple vendors, food trucks, raffles and children’s activities as a way to raise money for Relay for Life.

“We put this together to raise money for the cancer society Relay for Life,” said Greg Bajakian, event coordinator. “I know what it was like to watch a family member deal with cancer, so I wanted to put together something that would help raise money for cancer patients.”

Logan Gasway,3, plays in the ball pit of the Munchkin’s Arena on display during the spring boutique event to benefit the Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley in Valencia on Saturday, 050121. Dan Watson/The Signal

Bajakian said he wanted to give back to Relay for Life, adding the organization helped him deal with the mental and emotional stress which came from his father’s cancer diagnosis.

“I lost my dad seven years ago,” he said. “Relay for Life helped me when he got diagnosed and after he had passed. That organization acted as a friend to me during that time so I want to give back any chance I get.”

Vendors at the bouquet each donated items to be raffled off to attendees, and all entry fees for vendors were donated to Relay for Life.

Attendees by raffle tickets during the spring boutique event to benefit the Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley in Valencia on Saturday, 050121. Dan Watson/The Signal

An activities center was available for children in attendance to the bouquet, which included ball pits, photo booths and even squad cars for children to sit in.

Community members who attended were able to enjoy local vendors which sold baked goods, candles, home decorations and cloth face masks.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to help out a great organization,” Bajakian said. “There (was) something for everyone. Food, vendors, games for kids, everything including the warm weather.”