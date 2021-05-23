Thomas Cadman | A Tip on Masks

The implementation of new Centers for Disease Control mask guidelines is now in the hands of L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. She has confirmed that the department will be working closely with the state to find ways to safely implement the CDC’s new guidelines.

As a responsible citizen I take great comfort in knowing that untold numbers of county and state health officials will be working night and day on this project. In order to prevent exhaustion and employee burnout, perhaps I can share the results of my personal observation and analysis of this problem.

For fully vaccinated people to come into line with current CDC guidelines and President Joe Biden’s orders, it will be necessary to gently reach up and, just below each ear, locate the thin elastic strap holding the mask in place. Grasp the elastic and gently pull down and away from the side of the face until the straps clear the ears, allowing the mask to be removed.

If you are not one of the 56% of people in the valley who are vaccinated, you should continue to wear your mask as before, or you can easily become vaccinated free of charge.

Thomas Cadman

Canyon Country