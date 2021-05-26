Zonta Club of SCV honors winner of Carmen Sarro Award

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley held its 36th annual Women in Service celebration via Zoom on Saturday, May 15, and recognized Sheril Porter with its Carmen Sarro Award.

Seventeen women volunteers nominated by local nonprofits were honored at the event, and one was chosen as the Carmen Sarro Award recipient. The award recognizes and celebrates the life of Carmen Sarro, a two-time president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, who was known for her dedication and enthusiasm for service to her community.

This year, Porter, from Single Mothers Outreach, was honored with the Carmen Sarro Award. Porter has chaired Empowering HeArts for several years, helping to raise needed funds for programs benefiting single moms. She is the chair of Make a Mother’s Day to celebrate moms and inspire them to perform their most important job, being a mom. She also helps moms to compose resumes, dress for success and feel confident at interviews.

Porter has also volunteered with March of Dimes, Toys for Tots, Cerebral Palsy, Project Angel Food and Special Olympics. She is now a hospice volunteer.

Other women honored at the event were:

Jasmine Renae Ball, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc.

Mimi Baum, Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

Nancy Barker, Assistance League of Santa Clarita.

Debra Fishburn, Child and Family Center.

Betty Neff, Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.

Marianne Cederlind, Carousel Ranch.

Ginny Gregor, AAUW Santa Clarita Valley.

Mary Katie Varner, Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital Home Tour League.

Jennifer Puleo, Bridge to Home.

Holly Feneht, Circle of Hope.

Julia Estrada, Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club.

Janet Cheveres, Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Kim Kurowsky, Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley.

Teri Gaudioso, Fostering Youth Independence.

Liz Seipel, Salvation Army, Santa Clarita Valley.

Dawn Begley, WISH Education Foundation.

For more information about “Women In Service,” visit: scvzonta.org.