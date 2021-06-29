Arctic Air ChillBox Reviews – Best Mini Portable Air Conditioner

Arctic Air ChillBox Portable AC is a need of time and a budget-friendly device that saves you from excessive heat in summers. It works as an air conditioner, air purifier, air humidifier, and a normal fan, saving your money by providing all the features in one device, rather than purchasing four different devices.

It is an economical, portable, rechargeable, and environment-friendly invention that promises to cool small spaces and helps you spend time in a more comfortable environment. The price of this device is budget-friendly and the features are remarkable.

How does ChillBox Portable AC work?

Did you ever consider buying an air conditioning device that does not depend on refrigerants for cooling air, is more environment-friendly, and does not give out greenhouse gases? If not, now is the time. With the introduction of Chill Box AC, it is now possible to enjoy a cooler environment and protect your planet at the same time.

With the usage of Hydrocool and evaporative technology, this device takes in hot air, passes it through a tank of chilled water, filters it for dust through a filtering curtain, and lets out a clean, cool and moist breeze, allowing you to relax even in the scorching sun.

Functions of ChillBox Portable AC:

The four functions of Chill Box Portable AC are:

Air conditioner: The main purpose of this device is that it works as an air cooler by converting hot and dry air to cool and moist air. The use of innovative technology provides a cool breeze to make your surroundings bearable in the heat.

The main purpose of this device is that it works as an air cooler by converting hot and dry air to cool and moist air. The use of innovative technology provides a cool breeze to make your surroundings bearable in the heat. Humidifier: It adds moisture to the environment by evaporating water and releasing it as vapors. This protects your skin and eyes from getting irritated by dryness.

Air Purifier: It can clean the air by filtering microbes and dust that might act as an irritant, thereby providing an advantage to your health.

Fan: By using 5 adjustable speed options for the fan, it allows you to enjoy cold air or air at a normal temperature which can be accompanied by mist according to your liking.

Why choose ChillBox Portable AC?

Compact: The size of this device is small so it can be easily placed in a room, gym, office, or camp on your outdoor adventures.

The size of this device is small so it can be easily placed in a room, gym, office, or camp on your outdoor adventures. Portable: This device has an easy-to-carry handle and can be easily carried anywhere due to its small size and low weight.

Rechargeable: It is rechargeable and is powered by a USB cable which can be charged by electric socket, power bank, or in your car.

It is rechargeable and is powered by a USB cable which can be charged by electric socket, power bank, or in your car. Energy-saving: Making use of the minimal possible energy, this device reduces electricity bills.

Budget-friendly: The cost of this device is affordable as compared to the money you will spend on the conventional air conditioner, its maintenance, and the electricity bill.

The cost of this device is affordable as compared to the money you will spend on the conventional air conditioner, its maintenance, and the electricity bill. Noise-less: It works in an ultra-quiet mode, making you forget that it exists in the room. The presence is only felt by the cool air it gives out.

Benefits of ChillBox Portable AC:

Minimal power usage: The best part of setting up this device is the obvious difference in electricity bill as it uses minimal power and does not solely depend of an electric source for working.

The best part of setting up this device is the obvious difference in electricity bill as it uses minimal power and does not solely depend of an electric source for working. No installation and maintenance charges: The conventional air conditioning units are notorious for high installation charges, followed by refilling of gas and dealing with gas leakages often which adds to the maintenance cost. With this portable device, you do not have to worry about any of the above-mentioned hassles as it is a one-time investment and does not require any maintenance.

The conventional air conditioning units are notorious for high installation charges, followed by refilling of gas and dealing with gas leakages often which adds to the maintenance cost. With this portable device, you do not have to worry about any of the above-mentioned hassles as it is a one-time investment and does not require any maintenance. 5-speed adjustable fan: It is possible that on days when the sun is at its peak, you would need more powerful cooling while on days when the temperature drops a little, only a cool breeze would be enough. To adjust the speed of the fan according to your comfort, you can choose the speed setting, making this device your personal air cooler.

Customer Testimonials:

A lot of customers have been attracted to this device because of the incredible features it has to offer. Most of them are satisfied with their purchase and have even referred to it as their ‘best buy’. It has helped them spend time in a comfortable environment without worrying about the insane amount of electricity bills they will have to deal with later.

Optimization journey of ChillBox Portable AC:

The manufacturers began their journey from:

Arctic Air ChillBox Basic: This variant has now been discontinued due to the improvement of quality to provide a better experience.

This variant has now been discontinued due to the improvement of quality to provide a better experience. Arctic Air Chillbox Compact: This was the most portable version with a handle which makes it easy to carry. This is out of stock now.

This was the most portable version with a handle which makes it easy to carry. This is out of stock now. Arctic Air Chillbox Ultra: This new and ultra-version is now available and has amazing cooling power and a beautiful aesthetically designed body to add to the beauty of your space and provide you a comfortable experience.

Arctic Air ChillBox Pricing:

This multi-functional device is cost-effective and an ideal purchase at the cost it is being offered at. It is available for purchase on the official website. The manufacturers have offered discounts on bulk purchases:

One ChillBox AC costs $89.00 with a shipping fee of $8.99.

costs $89.00 with a shipping fee of $8.99. Studio package: It contains two ChillBox ACs at a price of $79.00 per AC with delivery charges of $8.99.

It contains two ChillBox ACs at a price of $79.00 per AC with delivery charges of $8.99. Multi-room package: It consists of three ChillBox ACs for $69.00 each with free delivery.

It consists of three ChillBox ACs for $69.00 each with free delivery. Expansive Coverage Pack: It has four ChillBox ACs for $59.00 each with no delivery charges.

A 30-day money-back guarantee is available for all customers, with no questions asked, if they are not satisfied with their experience.

Final Verdict on Arctic Air ChillBox Review:

After considering all aspects, it is safe to claim that Chill box is a small-sized, portable, and versatile product that has been providing service to people as an air conditioner, air purifier, humidifier, and fan with 5 adjustable settings. It filters off dust, microbe, and adds moisture to air simultaneously.

This device provides value for money and is known for attracting people because of its remarkable features and low cost which is a perfect package for anyone looking for options to deal with the hot summers.