Arthur Saginian | Another Way to Herd Immunity

How can I say this? My plan for immunity to COVID-19 is to get infected by the virus itself. Not only will getting the disease confer stronger and longer-lived immunity than getting the vaccination (see study conducted by Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis, May 24), it will be along the lines that Mother Nature herself (or “itself” if Mother Nature is transgender) intended it – acquiring immunity, that is.

The reason our bodies have immune systems and develop antibodies to the myriad of contagions that exist around us is so we can grow strong and survive in our danger-filled world. Back in the days before vaccines, people got sick and people either recovered or they died. The dead were dead and the survivors were stronger – it was that simple. That’s how nature intended it.

Then came a fellow by the name of Edward Jenner with his development of the smallpox vaccine using cowpox pustules in the late 1790s, and the rest is virologic history. Science, for all of its wonders, is actually circumventing nature and the processes of natural selection. Why? Because we think we know better. Why? Because humans are arrogant, egotistical and are deathly afraid of dying – was that redundant?

We have discovered what causes diseases like smallpox and how to vaccinate ourselves against them, but have we helped our species as a whole in the evolutionary long run?

Are we making ourselves hardier humans or are we slowly turning ourselves into wretched little parasites that won’t be able to survive the day without our dose of this, that, or the other injection or inoculation — not to mention the politics?

As a species, quite frankly, I think we’re pathetic. Good luck to us because we need it.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita