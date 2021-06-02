Bill Miranda | Get ready for summer in Santa Clarita

The official start of summer is just around the corner, but school is already out and residents throughout Santa Clarita are already gearing up for a full slate of stress-free activities over the next few months. Whether you are an adventurous person or prefer to lounge by the pool with a good book and a glass of iced tea, there is no shortage of opportunities to do the things you love this summer.

Your summer of fun begins by flipping through Seasons Magazine or exploring the full list of programming at santa-clarita.com/Seasons. Seasons is the perfect way to get information on upcoming youth sports leagues, as well as cooking classes, foreign language instruction, tennis lessons and so much more. City of Santa Clarita programs are joined by classes offered by contracted instructors who will help you develop a new skill or let you further dive into your passions.

In the pages of Seasons Magazine, you will also find information on swim times and other classes available at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center and pools located in city parks. The Aquatic Center, Newhall Pool and Santa Clarita Pool are wonderful places to take your family for some time in the water so you can cool down and have a fun, relaxing time in the process. Water exercise classes, stroke instruction for youth and reserved lap swim also enable you to get in a workout outdoors without having to navigate the blistering summer heat.

With 35 parks in the city of Santa Clarita, it would take you until the end of August to see them all if you decided to visit three each week. Each park offers something unique for you to discover, including various play structures for children, picnic areas for a family lunch, ball fields to get together with friends and trail connections to further explore nature in Santa Clarita, to name a few.

I also want to remind you that visiting each city park is not only a great way to spend time this summer — it can also earn you a fabulous prize! Head over to santa-clarita.com/CanDos, download the 35 Parks Challenge checklist and start planning out your next adventure. Be sure to share your photos with the city on social media along the way.

Return of Concerts in the Park

Lastly, I want to discuss a series of events I know residents have been clamoring to attend for nearly two years. I am happy to say that Concerts in the Park are returning to Central Park on Saturday nights in July and August. Beginning July 3 and ending Aug. 28 — with a break in the schedule on Aug. 7 — residents and visitors alike can head to Central Park for a free concert featuring performances from a number of genres and eras.

On the schedule this year are tributes to Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, ABBA and more. Bring your lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic drinks to the park at 7 p.m. to join your friends and neighbors and let the music wash over you.

I, for one, cannot wait until the first concert this summer when The PettyBreakers take the stage on July 3. This band has always had a memorable set at past Concerts in the Park, and they are sure to deliver the style of rock ‘n’ roll that made Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musicians and launch us all into the Fourth of July holiday the right way. You can see the full Concerts in the Park lineup by visiting santa-clarita.com/Concerts.

With so much to do in Santa Clarita, you’ll have no trouble filling up your weekly calendar. I can’t wait to see you out and about in the city this summer!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].