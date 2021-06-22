Blast Portable AC Review: A Scam? Read This Before

You may have read many Blast Portable AC reviews; however, we’ll be telling you what others wouldn’t. So, if you want to know whether the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is the real deal or another risky scam, give this review a read.

What Is Blast Auxiliary Portable AC?

Blast Portable AC is a portable air conditioner that conveys cool air, along with convenience and comfort to users. The Blast Auxiliary Portable AC unit is the latest innovation in the personalized air-conditioning industry. Especially due to its 3-in-1 feature of acting as an air conditioner, humidifier and regular fan.

With advanced features and upgraded design in contrast to old portable air conditioner, this is everybody’s favorite to beat the scorching summer heat. You can keep the Blast Portable AC on your bedside before sleeping and on your working desk while working. Plus, you can even carry it with you wherever you go!

Simply put, the air cooler can be taken anywhere to save yourself from the unpleasant, sweaty and dreadful heat. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a Blast Auxiliary Portable AC personal air conditioner today if you cannot endure the merciless heat!

Blast Portable AC Features

The summer season is usually an outdoor enthusiast’s dream come true. However, we cannot deny the fact that prolonged sun exposure can have awfully severe and undesirable physical as well as mental effects on a person, harming their overall health. To make sure you are not a target of merciless heat waves and to save you from the ruthless summer heat and irritable moods, we present you the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC.

This portable air cooler can help you stay strong and comfortable through heatwaves with its amazing ability to cool the surrounding air. The best thing? You can carry it with you wherever you go. Below are some incredible features of the portable air cooler that you might have also witnessed in other Blast Portable AC reviews:

● 3-in-1 Functionality

The Blast Auxiliary Portable AC offers a three in one functionality. That means it can be used as an air cooler, ordinary humidifier and also a regular fan. In addition, the air conditioning unit also provides three fan speed option for customizable cooling. Its genius 3-in-1 functionality is one of the leading reasons why this product is such a hit among users.

● Top-Fill Design for No Mess

Due to this particular feature, the lives of countless users have significantly improved and become easier, especially during scorching summers. The incredibly easy top-fill pouring design allows users to relax in and enjoy cool air by simply clicking on a button.

You may have seen portable cooling units with bulky water tanks by other manufacturers, so it makes sense if you’re hesitant in placing your bets on this air device. However, let us clarify that the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC can be used even when the cooling unit is running as it comes with a no-mess fill water tank and water curtain.

● Noise-Free

The noise level on the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is considerably low (almost inaudible), implying that users would not have to worry about any distracting vibrations or annoying buzz sounds. If you wish to know about the exact level of noise, feel free to reach out to their customer service. They will be more than happy to answer any queries you have.

● Cord-Free Functioning for Personalized Cooling

This might possibly be one of the best features of the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC. The portable air conditioning unit works equally well even when not attached to a power outlet through a cord. This feature allows users to carry the air conditioning unit with them wherever they go. Whether you are going for an expedition into the wild or enjoying a cup of tea in your backyard, Blast Auxiliary Portable AC will always be there by your side to provide personalized cooling and comfort.

● Highly Adjustable

A highly useful but often overlooked Blast Desktop AC Ultra feature is its ability to dispense cool air at three different speeds: low, medium, and high. The fan speed you choose depends entirely upon your personal preferences and/or need.

If this isn’t enough to compel you to buy the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC, let us tell you more. The portable cooling unit also comes with a movable louver that controls and directs the flow of cool air. With the help of these features, you can elevate the portable AC’s overall air conditioning capacity and adjust them to meet your personal preferences.

● Rechargeable

Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra includes a premium-quality rechargeable battery that allows the cooling unit to dispense refreshing, cool air in mere minutes. Furthermore, when you fully charge the batteries, the portable cooling unit can be used for approximately twelve long hours.

However, the same is not the case for Blast Auxiliary Portable AC. The Auxiliary portable AC device is extremely simple to clean and use. You can rub it with a cleaning cloth and scrape off any debris that might have settled on the unit’s surface and the curtains. Moreover, you can clean the device as much as you wish since the process hardly takes a few minutes.

● Portable

The Blast Auxiliary Portable AC comes in a compact and portable design. The air-cooling unit has particularly been designed to be lightweight so that it can easily be carried around by anybody.

In addition to this, in order to make the charging process hassle-free and streamlined, the cooling unit can be powered through a regular USB cable. Due to Blast Auxiliary Portable AC lightweight, the cooling unit can easily be stored in a cupboard, shelf, closet, or wherever you wish to keep it.

If you are having doubts about the incredible functionality of this tiny, yet amazing cooling unit, feel free to browse through countless other positive Blast Portable AC reviews. We assure you that every review would pledge to the cooling units astounding features.

Blast Portable AC Benefits

Simply put, the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is a top-quality yet affordable portable air conditioning unit that can facilitate users to solve any potential heat-related issues that may appear in this scorching summer heat. To help you fathom the true role of this air-cooling device, here are some of the leading benefits of the Auxiliary Portable AC device you may have also come across in other Blast Portable AC reviews:

● Eco-Friendly

Unlike other air conditioning devices that harm surrounding environments, the design and functionality of the Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra are eco-friendly and involve a setup that’s immensely kind to the surrounding nature.

In addition to this, we would like to highlight that the Blast Auxiliary AC does not use any harmful chemicals to function and dispense cool air. So, for all nature enthusiasts seeking an eco-friendly air-cooling device, you now know what to get.

● Air Humidifier

The Blast Auxiliary AC is unlike other conventional portable air conditioning units. Its 3-in-1 feature allows the cooling unit to also function as an air humidifier. For those who do not know what a humidifier does: it essentially dispenses moisture to the surrounding air. This feature is particularly beneficial for people who seek relief from itchiness, dry skin, epidermal irritation, dry nose or throat and more.

● Multipurpose Usage

Depending on your personal needs and preferences, the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC can be effectively be used as an air conditioner, environment humidifier or simply a regular fan. This is all thanks to its powerful intrinsic cooling unit and 3-in-1 design.

Moreover, every functioning mode devours different levels of electricity to operate, which means you can switch between the above-stated three modes to save dollars on your electricity bills.

● Supports Nasal, Throat & Skin Health

The Blast Portable AC air humidifying feature can also recuperate the health of your throat, nasal passage, skin and even lips.

Furthermore, the 3-in-1 portable unit can also relieve several symptoms that may arise as a result of the common cold, allergies, seasonal flu, and irritations. Furthermore, the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC devices’ built-in humidifier can prevent a number of dryness related irritations and health problems that particularly affect skin, eyes, throat and nasal passages during summer and winter seasons.

● Easy to Clean

It is no surprise that traditional ceiling fans are a pain to clean as they are permanently fixed to the ceiling. You would have to use a ladder to even simply dust them. And as far as cleaning conventional air conditioners are concerned, they are even more difficult and are usually cleaned by professionals only. If you clean a traditional air conditioning unit yourself, you risk damaging it.

● Moisturizes Dry Conditions

Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is the perfect device for not only summers but also for extremely dry conditions or the winter season. This is possible due to its built-in, top-quality air humidifier. The humidifier action of the device easily moisturizes the surrounding conditions to create an environment that supports optimal health.

Whether it’s scorching summer or drying winter, the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC has something to offer to you in every season!

● Cooling Action

The Blast Auxiliary AC can dispense astoundingly cool air to you even during the most unforgivable heatwave, due to its “freeze function” feature. Every Blast Auxiliary AC device comes with an ice tray that dispenses cool air whenever necessary. In addition to this, you can even adjust and control how the air disperses from the air cooler’s core unit.

● Optimal Performance Every Time

One of the leading reasons why so many users get disappointed with their air conditioning units is simply their failure to function and dispense cool air in peak summer spells.

You would be delighted to know that the same isn’t the case with the Blast Auxiliary AC. With the Blast Auxiliary portable air conditioning unit, you’d get what you were promised: incredibly cool air, even throughout unforgiving heat spells.

● Environment Control

When used regularly, the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC can also help you to control your surrounding environment, promoting mental and physical health, improved work setting, relaxation etc.

● Easy to Use

Another often overlooked benefit of the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC its hassle-free, uncomplicated and straightforward operation and use. Unlike other similar air conditioning units available in the market that aren’t exactly easy to use, the Blast Auxiliary AC is very simple to operate. All you have to do is to turn on the Blast Auxiliary AC, relax and enjoy the refreshing cool air for optimal relief.

Is Blast Portable AC Legit?

The Blast Auxiliary AC is definitely legit and different from other portable air conditioning units available in the market. And that is probably one of the leading reasons why people can’t seem to get enough of it. With Blast Auxiliary AC, you can enjoy the summer season without the sweat and exorbitant price tags.

Does the Blast Portable AC Really Work?

The Blast Auxiliary AC does work—and frankly, it works remarkably. If it did not, the device would not have been such a fast-seller. Moreover, if you are not happy with the Blast Auxiliary AC, you can get your money back, according to the manufacturer’s refund policy, within thirty days of purchase.

The Blast Auxiliary AC is one of a kind portable device that can dispense cool air, humidify surrounding conditions and even turn into a regular fan, thanks to its 3-in-1 functionality:

If you feel hot, turn the cool air mode on;

If you just need some ventilation, switch to the regular fan mode;

And if you have a stuffed nose or itchy skin, use the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC unit’s humidifier mode for some relief.

There are also many Blast Portable AC reviews that state the air conditioning unit dispenses cool air in under a minute. Furthermore, as shared earlier, you can easily operate the device can easily at three different fan speeds i.e. slow, medium and high. Whichever mode or fan speed you choose, remember you’ll get maximum comfort to satisfy your needs.

What Is Included in Blast Auxiliary AC?

The Blast Portable AC unit comprises the following major components:

Core cooling unit – the Auxiliary Portable AC device has a core cooling unit that dispenses cool air.

the Auxiliary Portable AC device has a core cooling unit that dispenses cool air. Air filters – filters dust particles and other harmful bits to ensure the best quality air is dispensed.

filters dust particles and other harmful bits to ensure the best quality air is dispensed. Ice tray – the portable air conditioner comes equipped with an ice tray that provides instant cooling during severe or emergent heat conditions.

the portable air conditioner comes equipped with an ice tray that provides instant cooling during severe or emergent heat conditions. Water curtain – gives refreshing cool air.

gives refreshing cool air. In-Built Mister – the Portable AC unit comes equipped with a misting device that moistens dry air by dispensing humidity into the surroundings.

the Portable AC unit comes equipped with a misting device that moistens dry air by dispensing humidity into the surroundings. USB type C wire – for battery recharge.

How Does Blast Portable AC Work?

The Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is an excellent example of cutting-edge technology and design; however, when you discover how it successfully delivers all that amazing performance so meticulously, you’ll be even more blown away.

The Blast Auxiliary AC operates in a straightforward and smart way (unlike other air conditioning devices).

Thermoelectric Cooling

The Blast Portable AC utilizes the ”thermoelectric cooling” technique to dispense cool air and function effectively. Thermoelectric cooling transforms electrical energy into thermal energy with the aid of a solid-state semiconductor.

Simply put, this means that one portion of the device cools down below the room temperature, while the other segment extricates heat due to the difference in temperature. This results in an air conditioner that doesn’t require any refrigerant and becomes portable and extremely durable.

The portable air conditioner also uses other supplementary elements that enhance the entire experience. Some of these components include an in-built mister, ice tray, and air filter.

Additionally, the best thing about the Blast Portable AC is that the air passes through a cleansing air filter that removes injurious dust particles before it reaches the user. With abilities like these, many people assume that the Blast Auxiliary Air would suck up a great deal of power and take a toll on their electricity bills, but that isn’t true at all. The Blast Auxiliary Air doesn’t use any external wired power source to function due to its cord-free feature.

Instead, the Blast Auxiliary AC uses lithium-ion batteries that can be recharged and work for almost twelve hours when fully charged. If it runs out of battery, all you have to do is to plug it into a USB Type-C charging outlet for recharge.

If things aren’t clear, don’t worry. Further in this Blast Portable AC review, we’ll share how the air conditioning unit is set up.

How to Setup and Use the Blast Portable AC?

The Blast Auxiliary Portable AC requires minimal set-up for use as it comes mostly pre-assembled. Simply charge the battery and relish the refreshing cool air. To make the process easier for you to understand, unlike other Blast Portable AC reviews, we’ve outlined a step-by-step guide on how you can set up and use it:

Place the air cooler on an even, smooth surface and connect the adapter to the given port and join the adapter’s other end to a power socket. Take out the water curtain from the drawer, immerse it in clean water and adjust it back into the drawer. Finally, fill the water tank with clean water, and choose your preferred mode to relax.

What Makes Blast Portable AC Better Than Its Competitors?

Here are some leading reasons that make this personal air unit better than its competitors:

Uses evaporative cooling to turn spiteful, unbearable surroundings to pleasant and refreshing.

The efficient water curtain allows moisture to evaporate and, in the process, takes away the heat to release cool air.

It encompasses an inbuilt mister that dispenses cool mists to relieve dry skin, nasal and throat congestion and other health issues.

Is efficient with a long life, so you would not have to waste money on devices that don’t perform.

Unlike other similar devices, is eco-friendly and has a setup that’s kind to nature.

Offers three different operating modes that can be altered according to your personal needs and preference.

The official manufacturers provide a refund policy. So, in case you’re not happy with the device’s performance, you’ll get your money back.

Due to its cordless feature, you can save a lot of money on electricity bills.

Can Blast Portable AC Cool A Room?

Yes, the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC can cool a room. The device might be tiny, but its incredible design and cooling capacity can keep your room cool and comfortable. You can search online for more Blast Portable AC reviews if you’d like to validate this claim.

How to Maintain Blast Auxiliary AC?

Blast Portable AC maintenance is extremely easy. Simply, switch off the device once you’re done using it. Remove any remaining water from the water tank and safely store it in a place of your liking. Likewise, the device Blast Portable AC can be cleaned very easily as well. Just wipe it down with a cleaning cloth for a sparkling air cooler.

Who Is Blast Portable AC Good For?

The device is a good idea for people who cannot deal with scorching summer heat or prefer cooler temperatures while sleeping, working, or relaxing. Moreover, it’s also good for people who experience skin/nose/eyes irritations because of dry air.

Blast Portable AC Pros and Cons

Unlike other Blast Portable AC reviews, to help you make the right decision, we’ll be sharing some of the leading pros and the cons of this air cooler:

Pros of Blast Portable AC

Here are some pros of the Blast Auxiliary AC

Compact and portable – Is compact and portable, making it ideal for transport.

– Is compact and portable, making it ideal for transport. Easy to use and clean – Simply switch on the air cooler to use it and turn it off once you’re done. Moreover, you can easily clean the device with a cleaning cloth.

– Simply switch on the air cooler to use it and turn it off once you’re done. Moreover, you can easily clean the device with a cleaning cloth. Easy storage – Itcan easily be stored anywhere thanks to its compact design.

– Itcan easily be stored anywhere thanks to its compact design. Versatility – Is multi-faceted (3-in-1) and can be used either as an air conditioner, humidifier or regular fan.

Cons of Blast Portable AC

Here are some shortcomings of the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC:

Limited product availability: The air cooling unit is a fast-seller and hence becomes out of stock quickly. If you want to get one, place your order ASAP!

The air cooling unit is a fast-seller and hence becomes out of stock quickly. If you want to get one, place your order ASAP! Available for sale only online: Another drawback is that it’s only sold online.

Blast Auxiliary AC FAQ

How Much Does a Blast Portable AC Cost?

The manufacturer doesn’t charge customers an arm and leg for this amazing device. With the ongoing discount offer, customers can buy this device for as low as ninety dollars! However, if more than one Blast air cooler is bought, the discount will also expand.

1 Blast Portable AC = $89.99 (actual price $138.45)

2 Blast Portable AC = $179.99 (actual price $276.89)

3 Blast Portable AC = $202.48 (actual price $415.34)

4 Blast Portable AC = $247.47 (actual price $553.78)

Where Can I Buy A Blast Portable AC?

Many online websites sell Blast Portable AC online, but we highly recommend you only purchase the device from its official website. Purchasing directly from the official store can save you from buying a fake product. Moreover, the official manufacturers also offer amazing discounts of up to 50%!

Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy

If you are having any doubts or second thoughts about the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC, let us inform you that the official manufacturers offer a ”no-hassle return policy,” which allows you to get a full refund on your purchase within thirty days from the date of purchase. So, rest assured that you would definitely be getting your money’s worth. If not, you can always ask for a refund.

Just keep in mind that the offer is valid on purchases made through the official website. The manufacturers make no guarantee on purchases made via other platforms.

Final Verdict

With outstanding positive reviews (you can google to read real-life Blast Portable AC reviews) and an amazing reliability rate, it is no surprise why the air conditioning unit flying off the shelves and is trending everywhere.

Unlike other air conditioning units with exorbitant price tags, the air cooler can do the same job at a significantly lower price.

To sum it up, when combined with its numerous benefits, the durability, use and portability of this air conditioning unit make it truly unique for anybody seeking refreshing cool air in this scorching heat.

