Canyon Theatre Guild announces scholarship winners

The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced the five winners of this year’s Senior Scholarships in Santa Clarita.

The nonprofit arts organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary, which includes awarding five $750 scholarships to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education. For the past 21 years, the theater has awarded scholarships to high school graduates and enjoyed seeing those students apply them toward their educational goals.

The winners were chosen based on a personal essay and letters of recommendation. The 2021 Canyon Theatre Guild Senior Scholarships winners are: Bella Ban Why, The Mercy Holiday Scholarship; Natasha Surgick, the Mike Levine Scholarship; Shaya Godycki, the Darel Roberts Scholarship; Cole Carter, the Patti & Greg Finley Scholarship; and Quentin Thompson, the James Robinson Scholarship.

With recent COVID-19 impacts on college admission, the Theatre Guild believes in supporting and helping students during this uncertain time and easing the process as much as possible for high schoolers who are faced with unprecedented challenges.

“Winner selection was tough, as we were impressed with all of the applicants, and are beyond pleased to know these young people are out there and ready to take on the challenges of the future,” said Jennifer Teague, director of Youth Programs and Administration.

TimBen Boydston, the executive and artistic director of the Canyon Theatre Guild, said, “Due to the amazing generosity of a very special Canyon Theatre Guild Angel, we were able to award $3,750 worth of scholarships this year. It is very gratifying, especially during this unique time, to be able to help five incredible seniors as they take the next step in pursuing their dreams.”

For more information about youth programs offered by the Canyon Theatre Guild, visit www.canyontheatre.org. You can also contact Jennifer Teague at [email protected] or 661-799-2702 during business hours found on the website.