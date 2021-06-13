Celebrate Dad this month with a memorable trip

The history of Father’s Day goes back more than 100 years, but ironically, it didn’t become a national holiday until decades after President Woodrow Wilson’s Mother’s Day declaration, according to History.com.

Speaking of tradition, in many homes, the third Sunday in June can take a back seat to the second Sunday in May, which is, of course, Mother’s Day.

But it’s almost time to celebrate our dads, with their holiday fast approaching and, after a year in quarantine, limited by what we can do, who we can see and where we can go, it’s time to celebrate Dad, too, and we found a few fun ideas that he might enjoy.

With the holiday falling less than a week after the state reopens fully and after a year-and-a-half long pandemic, maybe it’s time to do something a bit different and special to celebrate this year.

Spend a day at the track

Cross “drive a fast car” off your bucket list, and get behind the wheel of an exotic car, like a Ferrari, Lamborghini or Porsche, at Auto Club Speedway.

No experience is necessary, as professional instructors teach you how to drive the racing line, allowing you to take full advantage of these powerful speedsters in a safe environment.

Auto Club Speedway is located at 9300 Cherry Ave. in Fontana. Prices to drive start at around $200.

Or take a ride in a classic car

Celebrate Father’s Day at the Automobile Driving Museum, and take a ride in a classic car around El Segundo, chauffeured by a knowledgeable and experienced docent from the museum.

After your ride, enjoy some beer tasting with dad, which are included with admission, as well as a special Father’s Day brunch with food prepared by William Bly, along with live music and entertainment.

Tickets are $75 if purchased before the event. The Father’s Day celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Automobile Driving Museum, located at 610 Lairport Street in El Segundo. For more information, visit automobiledriving

museum.org/event/fathers-day-rides.

Take a trip through virtual reality

Escape into a virtual world at one of L.A.’s many VR locations, many of which provide arcades along with VR experiences.

Playing video games using virtual reality headsets is next level, allowing you to see, touch, and hear as you make your way through the experience fully immersed in your adventure of choice.

There are a number of VR arcades in the area, all of which offer different game and adventure options.

Adventure around Catalina Island

Get out and paddle along the shoreline, while enjoying the sights, sounds and creatures of Catalina Island.

Join a tour group or get out and explore on your own with kayaks, paddle boards and snorkeling equipment available for rent.

Then, take advantage of the hike-able terrain and enjoy a sunset hike, complete with views of the island.

Even just the ferry ride to and from the island provides great views of the ocean and island life.

Santa Catalina, one of California’s Channel Islands, lies southwest of L.A.

Tour a battleship

Take a tour of the USS Iowa Battleship, which was in service during World War II, Korea and the Cold War.

Today, the ship is an award-winning naval history museum, with tours that allow visitors to follow in the footsteps of sailors and our mischievous mascot Vicky the Dog, who has been part of the battleship USS Iowa’s crew since her commissioning in 1943.

The Battleship USS Iowa Museum is located at 250 S. Harbor Blvd. in San Pedro.

Go deep-sea fishing

Forget taking that fishing pole to the lake, instead take a trip out to the Pacific for a little deep-sea fishing.

With miles of coastline, there are plenty of nearby options to choose from, ranging from chartering a boat off the Channel Islands and Santa Barbara, or you could rent one yourself.

Fly, hang through the air

Whether you’d prefer to jump out of an airplane or simply glide through the air, skydiving and hang gliding can be the closest thing to flying like a bird.

Today’s skydivers are equipped with the latest design and technology that help to mitigate as much risk as possible.

And while there is no motor involved in hang gliding, not even to get into the air, the glider is fully controllable, allowing pilots to maneuver the glider wherever they’d like.

There are a number of locations for either experience in the L.A. area with sceneries such as the nearby mountain ranges or oceanfront beaches.

Check out any of the state, national parks

Some of the most beautiful scenery California has to offer lies in the state’s state and national parks.

With such a diverse landscape, such as desert, mountain, beach or forest, there is an opportunity to experience nature for everyone.

California boasts nine national parks — more than any other state — as well as 280 state parks, and each has its own unique appeal.