Community | Education in brief

Local students named to University of Utah fall 2020 dean’s list

The University of Utah congratulates more than 9,700 students who were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Local students named to the fall 2020 dean’s list include:

Spencer Wilson, of Santa Clarita, whose major is listed as games.

Kailey Ganevsky, of Canyon Country, whose major is listed as theater.

Elliot Bronskill, of Santa Clarita, whose major is listed as computer science.

Ryan Antepara, of Stevenson Ranch, whose major is listed as operations and supply chain.

Erin Meottel, of Castaic, whose major is listed as psychology, criminology and sociology.

Jordyn Gasper, of Valencia, whose major is listed as pre-education and history.

Justin Woodard, of Stevenson Ranch, whose major is listed as pre-business.

Sophia Morici, of Valencia, whose major is listed as psychology and nursing.

Rebecca Aguilar, of Santa Clarita, whose major is listed as modern dance.

Ryan Sloan, of Canyon Country, whose major is listed as computer science.

Lauren Crutcher, of Valencia, whose major is listed as theater.

Keaton Hoek, of Santa Clarita, whose major is listed as pre-games.

Sawyer Tengberg, of Valencia, whose major is listed as engineering.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world. The university offers more than 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level.