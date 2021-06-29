Community | Education in Brief

2 local students earn dean’s list recognition from George Fox University

Julia Carver, a junior nursing major from Santa Clarita, and Andrew Sutherland, a sophomore business administration major from Santa Clarita, were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2020 semester.

Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon.