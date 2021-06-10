Detectives seek help in identifying robbery suspects

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying three robbery suspects who physically assaulted a Circle K clerk in Saugus in April.

The three men, described only as Hispanics in their 20s, reportedly entered a Circle K in Saugus and physically assaulted a clerk during a robbery on Tuesday, April 6.

Two of the suspects were reportedly holding a semi-automatic handgun, and one of the suspects reportedly hit the clerk in the head, knocking him to the ground.

Detectives are asking the public to help identify the three men pictured.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Barretto of the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121 ext. 5134.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org, and refer to file No. 921-04819-0642-034.