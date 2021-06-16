Director of instruction, assessment and accountability for Newhall School District announced

Kate Peattie has been named director of instruction, assessment and accountability for the Newhall School District. She said she is excited to work collaboratively with NSD teachers, staff, parents and students and will work hard to ensure high achievement for all students, carrying forward Newhall’s tradition of excellence.

Peattie began her career in the Newhall School District in 1997. She has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and most recently as the administrator of professional development. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State University and master’s degrees in cross cultural arts and educational administration from National University and California State University Bakersfield, respectively. Peattie is a member of the State Association of California School Administrators and a board member of the Santa Clarita Valley Association of California School Administrators. Most recently, in 2020, she received the ACSA Charter Leadership Award and was nominated for Administrator of the Year – Curriculum and Instruction.

“It is an honor to welcome Kate Peattie to the Newhall School District in this new capacity. I am confident that her experience will serve the students, staff, and community immensely and we feel fortunate that she has chosen to share her skills with us as the director of instruction, assessment and accountability,” said Newhall School District Superintendent Jeff Pelzel.