five tips for better hearing

Hearing loss doesn’t only affect our ability to hear clearly, it also affects how we communicate with other people. Hearing loss makes it difficult to hear the conversation, especially if there is more than one speaker or there is background noise present.

Check out these tips for better hearing and communication:

Tips for better hearing

Talk to the host beforehand. Be sure to speak with them in advance so they have enough time to make an accommodation if needed. Find a good seat. When sitting at the dinner table, choose a spot that gives you the best view of everyone’s face. The more people you can see while sitting at the dinner table the better you will do. Ask people to repeat themselves. If you can’t understand what someone said, ask them to repeat themselves. It’s better to have someone repeat themselves than to mishear information. Ask to slow down the conversation. If people are talking too fast, it’s okay to ask them to slow down so you can better understand them. Wear hearing aids. If you have hearing aids, be sure to wear them. Hearing aids will help you communicate better and will make it easier for you to understand the conversation.

The Importance of Hearing Better

Your hearing is an important part of who you are. Hearing allows you to communicate with your friends and family and be a part of the conversation. Don’t let hearing loss keep you from hearing what matters to you.

The best thing you can do to make sure you are maintaining your overall health and well-being is receive regular hearing screenings in addition to your other doctor visits.

