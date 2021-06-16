Four outstanding students receive Zonta’s Young Women in Public Affairs Awards

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Awards to four outstanding young women – Emily Chang, Sayeda Kulsoom Hasan, Terra Lee and Tayla Ramirez. A total of $2,700 was distributed to these students to assist in achieving their goals.

Chang, a senior at West Ranch High School, started her own nonprofit 501(c)(3) jewelry business; all profits are donated to a local single mothers shelter plus a host of other volunteer activities. She is also co-founder of West Ranch Going Green, Stock Market Club president, and co-president of Future Business Leaders of America. She will be attending Vanderbilt University. Her many achievements and activities resulted in her application being forwarded to Zonta District 9 for consideration of a $1,500 award and Zonta International’s award of $5,000.

Sayeda Kulsoom Hasan, who attends College of the Canyons, receives a Young Women in Public Affairs Award recently from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. Courtesy photo

Kulsoom Hasan, a sophomore political science major at College of the Canyons, aspires to represent women in government and leadership. She would like to pursue law in domestic and/or international civil rights. She is vice president of the school’s Political Science Club.

Terra Lee, center, of Valencia High School, receives a Young Women in Public Affairs Award recently from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. Courtesy photo

Lee, a junior at Valencia High School whose goal is to specialize in medicine and work with autistic children, is vice president of the career and technical education program of the Medical Science Academy. She is a Yellow Ribbon ambassador, training other high school and middle school students in suicide prevention.

Talya Ramirez, of Golden Valley High School, receives a Young Women in Public Affairs Award recently from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. Courtesy photo

Ramirez is a sophomore at Golden Valley High School. Her goal is to become a lawyer and help others. She is president of the recently formed Z Club comprised of young women and men students at the school; members aspire to further the Zonta mission to empower women locally and worldwide.

YWPA awards are presented to young women who demonstrate leadership skills and are committed to public service and volunteerism. For more information, visit: scvzonta.org