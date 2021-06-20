Gerrie Currie | Garcia Questions Mount

Art Lucas (letters, June 17) claims Rep. Mike Garcia is an independent thinker. I see him differently. He has voted against the rules of our democracy many times since he has been office. You can check out his voting record and see for yourselves.

Recently he voted against June 19 becoming a federal holiday, but it has passed. He voted against the establishment of an independent bipartisan commission to find out the root cause of the storming of our Capitol and why we were not prepared and how this can be prevented in the future. He voted against the electoral votes being ratified.

I will try and visit his next towns hall meeting, if and when he has one, with my list of questions. Thank you.

Gerrie Currie

Valencia