Jim Farley | Preserve the Hart Indian

Although we have recently relocated to Arizona, my wife and I had been in Santa Clarita since 1982. I am extremely concerned about the potential of Hart High School having the moniker “Indians” removed.

William S. Hart cannot be here to address the school board, but we know enough about his history to have a very good idea on where he would stand on the issue of removing the Indian as the Hart High moniker. He loved and respected the American Indian, and they him. He would admonish the entire board to not take the disrespectful step of removing the moniker.

I’m counting on the William S. Hart Union High School District board to not fall into the current cancel culture and wokeness trend active in our nation right now. Please do not vote out the Indian moniker. It is a rich and historic part of the school’s and the city’s local culture.

Jim Farley

Phoenix