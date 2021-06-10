Local educators awarded scholarships from DKG Society International

By Penni Perrault

Signal contributor

Eta Rho chapter (Santa Clarita) of DKG Society annually awards scholarships to local educators who show excellence in education. This year the recipients are Katie Colletta (Newhall School District), Mary Jane Harmon Saltz (Sulphur Springs Union School District) and Jennifer Edick (doctoral program in occupational therapy). They will each receive a check for $1,000 to be used for school programs or supplies in their classrooms.

The DKG Society is an honorary professional organization of women educators whose membership includes more than 110,000 members in the United States, Canada, Latin America and Japan. Within the state of California there are more than 10,000 members, while the Eta Rho Chapter includes over 30 women educators who live and work in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information on the organization, contact Mary Ried at [email protected]