Michelle Dorsey memorial service: ‘She was a hero’

Michelle Denise Dorsey’s life was celebrated by more than 200 people during a memorial service at Real Life Church in Valencia Saturday morning.

During the service, family and friends shared memories of Dorsey, who was remembered as an “amazing mother, daughter (and) sister” and for her “infectious laugh,” love of the outdoors, animals and adventures, and singing Disney songs.

Family members of Michelle Dorsey enter during a memorial service held at Real Life Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 061221. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Michelle wouldn’t want this to be a sad day, but a time to remember her,” said Jessica Jordan, Dorsey’s sister. “A time to reflect on that amazing, adventurous, loving, caring and generous person that she was.”

Jordan described Dorsey, the mother of three young boys, as her best friend and the person she would always turn to with “my fears and secrets, my concerns and problems, my happiness and successes.”

“Together, we would laugh till we cry and cry till we laughed,” she said, recalling many happy memories including their last camping trip not long before Dorsey was murdered April 15. “We talked about our kids and our future hopes. It was so wonderful walking with her that morning. My sister by my side. Life was perfect in that moment.”

Family members of Michelle Dorsey, from left, Jessica Jordan, sister, Cheryl Smith, mother and Daniel Smith, brother, fondly remember Michelle Dorsey during a memorial service held at Real Life Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 061221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Dorsey’s brother Daniel “DJ” Smith said Michelle showed him “how to be strong, loving, selfless, giving, wise and determined.”

“So loving, compassionate and kind, she gave everything for her boys putting them first before everything else, even in her final moments,” said Smith.

Smith shared stories of family road trips to softball tournaments, the time when Michelle made the beautiful floral arrangement at his wedding, the many animals she kept, and her love of Disney songs and Disneyland.

“If you were lucky enough to show up unannounced in her house, especially while she was baking, you could hear her from the door singing along without a care in the world,” he said.

Attendees sign a memory book before a memorial service for Michelle Dorsey held at Real Life Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 061221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Jordan and Smith accompanied their mother, Cheryl Smith, to the stage covered in flowers and pictures of Dorsey with her three sons.

“Michelle was all about family. If someone couldn’t make it to family dinner Sunday night, she would give us crap. She made sure you were going to be there,” Cheryl Smith said, calling her daughter her “go to and confidante.”

“She would take (her sons) fishing. She could fish like you couldn’t believe. She could bait a hook. I took Carson fishing last week. Have you tried to put a worm on a hook without touching? Grammy’s not very good,” Smith said, allowing the audience to momentarily pause their sniffling and laugh. “I can’t fill her shoes. There’s no way I can begin to fill her shoes. She was the best.”

Skye Girard, Michelle’s boyfriend, said he shared a special bond with her during their short time together.

“She went without so that (her sons) didn’t have to and that was what drove me to want to do everything for her,” Girard said. “She never asked me for anything but I wanted to give her the world because she deserved it.”

Boyfriend, Skye Girard, surrounded by photos of Michelle Dorsey remembers hers during a memorial service held at Real Life Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 061221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Michelle’s friend Danielle Quemuel called Dorsey a “very simple, laid back, easygoing girl.”

“Michelle never wanted the spotlight so I’m sure she’s yelling at all of us right now doing this for her,” Quemuel said, noting that her friend was a hero, including on her last day. “She deserves nothing but the best and nothing but to be honored.”