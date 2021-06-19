Paul Butler | Fatherly leadership

Here are 6 similarities between good fathering and good leadership:

1. Just as good fathers know they must work hard and provide for their families, good leaders understand they must work hard and provide for their organization.

2. Just as good husbands are faithful to their wives, good leaders are faithful to their organization.

3. Just as it’s harmful to the confidence of a child who doesn’t feel loved by their father, organizations can implode if a leader lacks passion for what they do.

4. Just as good fathers cheer on their children, great leaders develop their direct reports.

5. Just as good fathers put the needs of their children ahead of their own, a good leader is more interested in wanting the best for the organization rather than looking out for their own self-serving agenda.

6. Just as good fathers correct bad behavior from their children, good leaders deal effectively with such difficulties within their team or organizations.

Just as the world needs good fathers, workplaces need good leaders.

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaftd.com). For questions or comments, email Butler at [email protected].