Richard Myers | A Question of Civics

I just read Stephanie Green’s letter, “Garcia Should Fight for All of Us,” in your June 2 edition, and although I certainly agree with her that Rep. Mike Garcia should have voted for the investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, her letter got me to thinking about the “tyranny of the majority” and how best to select those we would send to Washington to represent us.

My civics class was a great many years ago, but I remember two approaches:

One would be to select the person who would vote and work toward what he or she thought the majority of the people wanted. Another way would be to select a person who would vote and work toward what he or she thought was best for the people with regard for the feelings of the majority but not dictated by it. I always thought that best and I still do. So…Garcia won’t get my vote. Not because he didn’t do what the majority wanted, but because his actions were not what would be best for the people.

Investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection would be in the best interest of the people and if Garcia isn’t smart enough to see that, then he doesn’t deserve my vote, or if he knows that but follows the party line and votes against it anyway, then he certainly doesn’t deserve my vote. Civics 101.

Richard Myers

Valencia